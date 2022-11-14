Maine Republicans talk openly about dumping Donald Trump





AUGUSTA, Maine Earlier this year, former state Rep. Corey Wilson walked up to the door of a voter who was the exact type he needed to return to the Maine Legislative Assembly.

Like the candidate, the man was a military veteran. He left the Republican Party after Donald Trump became president. The man told Wilson he knows all of his positions on major issues and they agree on all of them, but he made a pact to vote against all Republicans in 2022.

I will vote for you next cycle, but not this time, Wilson recounted, saying. I want to send a message.

Former Rep. Corey Wilson, R-Augusta, sits in the House chamber on July 9, 2013. Credit: Troy R. Bennett/BDN

Wilson lost a swing House district in Winthrop and Readfield to Rep. Tavis Hasenfus, D-Winthrop, in a result that summed up a big election for Democrats in Maine last week. Governor Janet Mills routed former Governor Paul LePage, U.S. Representative Jared Golden of the 2nd District will retain his seat, and the Democrats retained the Legislature after many significant Republican gains.

The results were stark as Democrats held the position in a midterm election for unpopular President Joe Biden at a time of high inflation. It came under the shadow of Trump’s suggestion that he could declare a third presidential race on Tuesday. That and the results have Maine Republicans rethinking their standard bearers.

Republicans had been betting heavily that the troubled economy would lead them to victory and a national poll conducted by the Associated Press confirmed that it was the top question on the minds of voters, although almost as many said that the future of democracy was a priority after Trump and other party members falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Wilson, who was elected to a term in the House representing half of Augusta in 2012 but did not run for re-election and now lives in Readfield, is an atypical Republican. He has championed gun rights causes at the State House. He also stood up to LePage for supporting Medicaid expansion. Although he is personally anti-abortion, he supports abortion rights in the name of personal freedom.

He received numerous private messages from constituents asking his position on this issue after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The candidate attributed Tuesday’s results to a silent majority of voters, many in the middle of the electorate, put off by consensus Republican social stances and rejection of the Trump-style election.

There was no doubt that Donald Trump, he caused a lot of damage, he said. I think Republicans need to wake up and realize that the Republican Party, if led by Donald Trump, is not going anywhere.

Republican leaders in Maine have been silent since Election Day. The state party has collected information and will report regularly on strengths and weaknesses, Jason Savage, the executive director, said in a statement.

Paul LePage greets supporters in Lewiston late Tuesday night. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Neither LePage nor Poliquin have spoken publicly since their election night rallies. The former governor gave a bitter speech to his supporters in which he called Mills an elitist and complained that voters were prioritizing abortion rights over feeding your family and fuel oil cost.

I tell you that I should never have been involved in politics, he said.

There are well-worn parallels between LePage and Trump. LePage compared his style to Trump when he endorsed him in 2016. He chaired the 2020 former presidents campaign in Maine. But LePage distanced himself from Trump before this election, never saying whether he thought a bid to return to the White House in 2024 would be a good idea.

In this March 29, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump talks with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike in Canal Point, Florida. Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

The upcoming presidential election has suspended discussion of Maine’s election results among Republicans. Many in the party are grateful for Trump’s tenure, but other potential candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could expand the base of former presidents, said Matthew Gagnon, CEO of the conservative Maine Policy Institute, on his WGAN show. .

Mills beat LePage by 13 percentage points and delivered a bombardment in the growing Portland suburbs that have been crucial to LePage’s past wins. For example, he won Scarborough by 6 points in 2014. Trump lost it by 16 points in 2016 and 29 points in 2020. This time LePage lost it by 33 points.

You have to be able to find a way to marry that with being able to appeal to a guy who lives in Yarmouth, for god’s sake, Gagnon said of Trump’s appeal to working-class voters .

Maine Republicans will need new flag bearers. US Senator Susan Collins is the party’s latest high-level elected official. She has always won a majority in Maine but was not a factor in the election here, spending last Sunday campaigning in Pennsylvania with Mehmet Oz, the TV doctor turned Senate candidate who lost to the Democrat John Fetterman.

Ann LePage kisses her husband, former Governor Paul LePage, before his televised debate with Governor Janet Mills in Portland on October 24, 2022. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

LePage, who is 74, is generally expected to leave the scene. His strategist, Brent Littlefield, did not respond to questions about whether the former Florida resident would continue to live here or remain engaged in civic life in Maine. As Poliquin heads into a ranked pick count with Golden, the incumbent should easily prevail. After that, Poliquin will have lost four of the Maine campaigns he has run since 2010.

Legislative Republicans are jostling leaders. Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, will lead his caucus after Poliquin kicked him out of a 2nd District candidacy. Five House Republicans — Laurel Libby of Auburn, Josh Morris of Turner, Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor, Jack Ducharme of Madison and Michael Lemelin of Chelsea — are vying for the top spot.

Party figureheads, messaging and the socially conservative platform need to be changed, said former House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, an attorney who represented Newport. He compared the situation of the parties to a company bleeding money.

We may be witnessing the death of the Republican Party as we know it in Maine, he said.

