Shaheen Afridi’s injury came at a time when the game could have been changed: Imran Khan in the T20 World Cup final





Imran Khan praised Pakistan’s fast bowling attack but regretted Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury in the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England. England led by Jos Buttler beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the tournament.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Nov 14, 2022 11:25 IST

Shaheen Afridi suffered a knee injury in the T20 World Cup final. (AP Photo)

By India Today Web Desk: 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan praised Pakistan’s fast bowling attack but regretted Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury, which came at a time where the final game of the T20 World Cup could have changed against England.

Pakistan’s attack lived up to expectations as they played with fighting spirit while defending 138. Ben Stokes stood tall to guide England to double FIFA Cup glory world with a five-wicket win.

“I was watching cricket after a long time. I especially want to say that our fast bowling attack, from what I have seen, is the best fast bowling attack in the world. Our team is currently among the best teams world,” Imran Khan told Dawn News.

The 16th round proved to be a turning point for Pakistan as Shaheen Shah Afridi, who fell awkwardly taking a hold earlier in the match, pulled out of his way and eventually limped off the pitch. Iftikhar Ahmed conceded 13 points giving England a breather.

With 28 needed on 24 balls, Moeen Ali broke three limits of Mohammad Wasim’s bowling. Ben Stokes then comfortably took England over the line.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that no one can do anything after doing their best as it is “God’s will”. He also said that Afridi could have made the difference had he not been injured.

“I used to tell my team to fight until the last bowl. Do your best. But when the result comes, and you’ve done your best, then it’s God’s will. But what is not in your hands as Shaheen Afridi was injured, there is nothing anyone can do about it.

“And unfortunately it happened at a time when the game was at a very important stage, and Shaheen could have made the difference. I’m not saying we could have won, but it was at a time when the game would have could be changed. ,” he said.

Posted on:

November 14, 2022

