At the G20 in Bali, a Biden-Xi Jinping meeting under high tension

The official announcement was made on Sunday by the White House: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet on Monday, November 14 on the sidelines of the G20, Bali, to discussresponsible management disputes between China and the United States and try to work together in areas where their interests converge, according to the terms of the American presidency. They should also refer a number of international and regional topics, indicates the press release without further details.

This first face-to-face between the two men since they are the head of their respective countries comes a few weeks after President Biden and his Chinese counterpart presented antagonistic visions of the way in which the United States and China are vying for power. military, technological and political preeminence, highlighted The New York Times.

Their first face-to-face meeting as senior leaders will be a test. The question is whether they can stop the downward spiral that has brought relations between the two countries to their lowest level since President Nixon’s first gesture of openness towards Beijing half a century ago.

The First Cold War Summit Version 2.0

The Bali meeting will take place a few months after China’s large-scale military exercises following Nancy Pelosi Tawan’s visit and the United States’ imposition of a series of export controls designed to hamper China’s ability to produce the chips. state-of-the-art computers needed both for its army and for sectors such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

This will be sort of the first cold war superpower summit version 2.0, explains Evan S. Medeiros, professor at Georgetown University and former adviser to President Obama for Asia-Pacific affairs. Especially since the tension between the two countries is aggravated by Beijing’s partnership with Moscow, which has not been denounced since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden have spoken on the phone five times in the past eighteen months. But this meeting in the flesh will be different, argues Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to the White House. For the first time since assuming the presidency, Joe Biden will sit in the same room as Xi Jinping:

There is simply no substitute for this type of leader-leader communication for moving forward and managing such a pivotal relationship.

Limited expectations

Yet, if the stakes are high, expectations are low points out for its part CNN. In a world reeling from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastation caused by climate change, the two great powers should more than ever work together to build stability instead of heightening tensions along geopolitical fault lines. But the United States and China are locked in their great power rivalry. The two countries disagree on just about every issue, from Taiwan to the war in Ukraine, from North Korea to the transfer of much-needed technology.

Perhaps their only real common ground is their limited hopes for what might come out of this encounter.

In fact, the main objective of the meeting is not to reach agreements, the two leaders have not planned a joint declaration at the end of the meeting, but to better understand the priorities of each and perhaps to clear up some misunderstandings.

On Wednesday, November 9, Joe Biden said at a press conference that he wanted expose our red lines Xi Jinping. I’d like to be a fly on the wall for this conversation because I don’t think the US or China have been very specific about their red lines so far. And I also don’t think either of you was very clear about the positive benefits the other side would get from sticking to those red lines, says Scott Kennedy, China specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

Curbing a death spiral

of are ct, the Washington Post remember that the two men met for a long time ten years ago, when Joe Biden, then vice-president, visited the then Beijing counterpart.

The meeting with Xi is perhaps the most important of Joe Biden’s six-day trip. US officials hope that somehow the personal bond the pair have forged can ease the often hostile, sometimes unstable and potentially dangerous clash between two global giants.

We are in a very bad dynamic. The question is whether there is a strong enough relationship, enough respect and the ability to listen on both sides, confirms Daniel Russel, a diplomat who helped organize Joe Biden’s trip to Beijing in 2011. The two men know each other well. And they have a heritage, a relationship.This is our only hope for stemming the downward spiral in which US-China relations are engaged.