UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Solo and inaugurates the replica of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque





Solo: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo, a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi but with the addition of some traditional Indonesian designs and decorations.

President Joko Widodo of Indonesia accompanied Sheikh Mohamed at the unveiling of the mask, where the two leaders offered prayers after the opening of the mosque, which can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers. The newly opened Islamic building contains 56 domes and 4 minarets, as well as 32 columns in the main prayer area.

The President of the United Arab Emirates said that the establishment of a mosque under the late Sheikh Zayed’s name in Indonesia reflects the exceptional relations between the two countries and underlines their desire to leave the rising generation with proof of the depth of strong bilateral relations, adding that Sheikh Zayed loved Indonesia and its people and made a historic visit there in 1990. I had the pleasure of joining President Joko Widodo in Solo, Indonesia to inaugurate the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Named in honor of the founding father of the United Arab Emirates, the mosque represents his values ​​of peace and goodwill, reflecting the longstanding ties that exist between our two countries, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted. Meanwhile, the Indonesian President gave a speech on the occasion, in which he expressed his deep thanks and gratitude for the presence of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his initiative to establish a historic mosque. Upon his arrival in Solo, the President of the United Arab Emirates was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Counselor at the Presidential Court. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation were received by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia

Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, and embassy staff were also present at the reception, along with a number of ministers and senior Indonesian government officials. His Highness received an official reception, with thousands of students lining the route to greet the President of the United Arab Emirates while waving the flags of both countries. G20 Summit His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also attend the G20 summit which kicks off in Bali on Tuesday. He will lead a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates to participate in meetings and engagements throughout the two-day summit, WAM reported. Priority areas of discussion will be energy and food security, climate action and sustainable development that enables nations and their peoples to grow and prosper.

