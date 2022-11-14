Imran and Sharif praise ‘brave’ Pakistan after World Cup heartbreak





ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cricketer great Imran Khan paid tribute to Pakistan’s valiant fight in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against England, saying the country was proud of the team led by Babar Azam.

Pakistan put in a lion’s heart effort to defend a below-par aggregate of 137-8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), but were dealt a blow when pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi suffered an injury in taking a hold and ultimately hobbled off the field without completing his four overs quota.

Jos Buttler’s England took five wickets at the MCG to clinch their second T20 World Cup title but Pakistan’s unyielding attitude has drawn praise from fans including the country’s top politicians.

“Team Pakistan fought back with stubbornness and bravery. Great bowling performance…” Prime Minister Sharif tweeted.

“We are proud of our boys in green for reaching the final game of this mega tournament.”

Pakistan, at the same MCG 30 years ago, beat England in the 50-year World Cup final under Khan’s inspiring leadership.

The cricketer-turned-politician was happy that at least Babar’s team showed the same fighting spirit.

“I know the country suffered a heartbreak because we were hoping to win the World Cup,” Khan said in a video shared by Dawn newspaper.

“Winning and losing are part of the game. I used to tell my team to fight until the last ball, to do their best… They fought very hard until the end. end.”

Former all-rounder Khan says Afridi’s injury had a major impact on the outcome of the final.

“There’s nothing anyone can do about it and unfortunately it happened at a time when the game was at a very important stage and Shaheen could have made the difference.”

Another former captain, Waqar Younis, said Pakistan could be proud of their performance in Australia.

“Chin-up boys! You’ve made us all very proud. Better luck next time,” he tweeted.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; edited by Shri Navaratnam

