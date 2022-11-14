PM Modi to discuss key issues of global concern with G20 leaders in Bali





Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he would hold in-depth discussions with G20 leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues related to health and digital transformation. In a statement ahead of his visit to the Indonesian city for the G20 leaders’ summit, Modi said he will also highlight India’s achievements and its “unwavering commitment” to collectively solving major global problems. The Prime Minister will travel to Bali late Monday afternoon for a three-day visit to attend the summit which is expected to discuss pressing global challenges, including the implications of the conflict in Ukraine, particularly on food security and energy.

The summit is expected to bring together Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. “During the Bali summit, I will have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, the environment, health and digital transformation,” Modi said. The prime minister said he would also highlight India’s achievements and its “unwavering commitment” to collectively addressing global challenges at the summit. The G20 is an influential bloc for global economic cooperation as it accounts for around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population. The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s upcoming G20 Presidency. “In an important moment for our country and our citizens, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 presidency to India during the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit,” the Prime Minister said. “India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. I will also personally invite G20 members and other guests to our G20 summit next year,” he said. Modi said that India’s G20 Presidency will be based on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Land, One Family, One Future”. “During my interactions at the G20 Summit, I will highlight India’s achievements and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges,” Modi said. “India’s G20 Presidency will be based on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Land, One Family, One Future’, which underscores the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all,” he said. he adds. The Prime Minister said he was also looking forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a reception on Tuesday. “On the sidelines of the G20 summit, I will meet with the leaders of several other participating countries and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them,” he noted. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU). India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India. The Prime Minister attends the summit at the invitation of the Indonesian President. Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20.

