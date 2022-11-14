We need a national care service

During the 2019 general election, I produced and displayed leaked documents proving Boris Johnson’s government was in secret talks to give US healthcare companies full market access to the National Health Service (NHS) in post-Brexit trade deals. For me, and for millions of people across the country, this was a potentially watershed moment for the election. For Boris Johnson and his many allies in our media, however, it was an example of Russian disinformation campaign. Today, the American health insurance company Centene Corporation is the largest single supplier NHS primary care in England.

I will never know if those who discredited my claims, many of whom had obligations of political impartiality, believed their own nonsense. It doesn’t matter how they choose to comfort each other. What matters is what those who oppose transformative change were willing to put on the line: the principle of universal, public, free health care at the point of use. Watching the exit poll in 2019, I watched the foundations of the NHS disappear before my eyes.

In December 2019, the NHS was already in a desperate state, reeling from a decade of deadly public sector cuts. Bed occupancy rates were dangerously high. Waiting lists exploded. And the fear of a crushing winter illness weighed heavily. After the elections and the victory of the conservatives, came the balance sheet. In January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified a dangerous virus of epidemic proportions, asking member states to prepare for a pandemic by testing their populations as soon as symptoms appear. Boris Johnson’s response was to accuse the WHO of fomenting propaganda and lining up various Tories to demand Britain pull out of it altogether.

As the outbreak turned into a pandemic, the government did little to hide its own lack of preparedness. The coalition government has not only decimated public health capacity, but has also denigrated public health expertise, closing public laboratories and laying off swathes of experienced public health professionals. Denying its own role in eroding our NHS, the Conservative government panicked, ridding hospitals of elective surgery patients and pushing untested elderly people awaiting discharge into newly emptied care homes. Almost 40,000 residents in nursing homes died of COVID-19.

The pandemic has exposed the appalling state of our care sector. Between 2012 and 2020, the number of beds in nursing homes in England fell by 15%. The erosion of our care service, however, goes far beyond attrition through austerity. After decades of home market ideology from New Labor and the Conservatives, nearly all local authority-run care homes have been closed and contracted out to private providers. Instead of sequestering private assets in public hands to meet the needs of the entire population, precious resources continue to be wasted on bailing out a private health sector that profits from elective care. companies now own and run 84% of beds in nursing homes in England. Where there is profitability, there is exploitation. 4% of social workers have zero hour contracts. 40% of the home care workforce is on zero hour contracts. The median salary in real terms for a social worker is 8.50 per hour. When the pandemic hit, it was expected that a shrinking, overstretched and expensive care service could cope with its greatest demand.

Many unpaid caregivers, mostly women, end up filling the void, sacrificing their careers and incomes to provide round-the-clock care. Perhaps the heaviest burden falls on those caring for their loved ones suffering from dementia, which is now the leading cause of death in the UK. By 2025, more than one million people will suffer from the disease. 70 percent of all nursing home residents, an estimated 490,000 suffer from dementia or severe memory problems. Anyone who has seen a family member disappear before their eyes knows how ruthless, relentless and unbearable dementia can be.

These physical, emotional and social costs rarely enter into the calculations of those who complain that we cannot afford to ensure that social care is freely available to all who need it. The truth is that inadequate social service is already expensive. It is a cost borne by those who are forced to sacrifice their own mental well-being to fulfill a duty of care that should be shared by all of us.

In his November 17 financial statement, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, who constantly tells us he knows the NHS could do something significant: announce a National care service. At the very least, he should be forced to listen to an opposition bold enough to demand one. An opposition brave enough to wean itself from addiction to a failed model of privatization. An opposition willing to say that social care should be freely available to everyone who needs it, wherever they need it, when they need it.

The British public is being told to choose between two parties competing for the management of a broken sector. The care service does not need to be managed. He needs to transform. The NHS was created in 1948 on the principles of universalism, equality and dignity. These principles are being eroded by greedy and greedy private health and welfare sectors, emboldened by a political class that wants a share of the spoils. Instead of desecrating NHS principles, we must develop them and ensure cradle-to-grave care. For me, it’s a cause worth fighting for.