1992, questions about Imran Khan and defeat… Babar Azam was shocked, could not say the same





New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has defended the batting strategy that led to their loss to England in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Left arm pacer Sam Curran (3/12) and leg spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) threw impressive spells as Babar and his fellow Pakistani batsmen were limited to 137/8 in their 20 overs in the opening rounds. sleeves. Subsequently, an unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes (52 out of 49) saw England crowned winners of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win.

When the presenter asked Babar Azam about the connection between the 1992 World Cup and Imran Khan, Babar Azam started glancing. After pausing for a moment, he turned away from the question itself. In response, he only said that I told my teammates to do their best on the pitch. I’m very sad, I think we were 20 points short and couldn’t defend because of that. We are very proud to play for Pakistan. When you don’t win, it hurts a lot. I’m disappointed. He said, “We were in a different situation. We tried to build a partnership, but we couldn’t. Each time a wicket falls, the batsman leaves and he plays two or three balls. We were on the back foot as a batting unit. Babar and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan have been repeatedly criticized lately for being slow to score during the power play, often scoring relatively slowly compared to other top nations and then losing ground in the second half of the game. sleeves. Let’s try setting up the platform to score quick runs.

The same also happened in the final, with Babar scoring 32 from 28 and Rizwan scoring 15 from 14. But the captain says the strategy wasn’t bad. Babur said: “It depends on the situation. I think he got three dismissals in the first six overs and we only had two dismissals. It depends on the situation and circumstances, what is required of you and then your plan. Each team has its own plan and we stick to our plan.

He further stated that sometimes we are not able to give our 100% on it. We try not to repeat our mistakes. But that’s part of the game. Sometimes you do well and sometimes you don’t. That’s the beauty of cricket. Every day is different. With fly-half often the dominant force in Pakistan’s T20 batting effort, the middle order has struggled to make an impression at times over the years. Masood’s 28-ball 38 and Shadab’s quickfire 20 were the players’ limited contributions in the final.

When asked if he was disappointed with the middle order, the skipper replied: “As a team we win. As a team, we lose. The way we started, we couldn’t finish the innings properly. In the 11th, it was 80-85, I think we should have finished on 150. We made mistakes. T20 World Cup: Now Shahid Afridi was cold, Shami insulted Shoaib AkhtarSam Curran story: Grandfather Rhodesia, father played for Zimbabwe, sons made England twice world champion, history by Sam CurranT20 World Cup: Congratulations to the in-laws… Yuvraj Singh congratulated England on Pakistan defeat, tweet went viral

