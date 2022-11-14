Politics
PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with G20 leaders
Posted by YEARS Monday, November 14, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with various leaders of the G20 (Group of 20 countries) during his official visit to Bali to attend the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit, according to the press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.
Ahead of his official visit, Prime Minister Modi said, “On the sidelines of the G20 summit, I will meet with the leaders of several other participating countries and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.” This G20 Summit is particularly special because India will assume the presidency of the G20 Summit from December 1, 2022 for a period of one year, and the handover of the presidency will take place during the Bali Summit.
The Prime Minister also said he would have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation, the statement said.
He is set to begin his two-day official visit today for talks on key issues of global concern under the Summit theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.
“At an important time for our country and our citizens, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India during the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 members and other guests to our G20 summit next year,” the statement quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying.
Prime Minister Modi also said that during his interactions at the G20 summit, he will highlight India’s achievements and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India’s G20 Presidency will be based on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth One Family One Future”, which underlines the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all. (ANI)
