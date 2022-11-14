ASEAN summits conclude, achieving fruitful results for post-pandemic cooperation

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (L) hands over the ASEAN Chairmanship gavel to Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the next ASEAN Chairman during the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits ASEAN and related summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 2, 2019. Feb. 13, 2022. The 40th and 41st ASEAN and related summits concluded in Cambodia on Sunday, achieving fruitful results for greater regional cooperation in view of the post-COVID-19 pandemic socio-economic recovery. Photo: Xinhua





“Over these four days, we have had an in-depth and productive discussion on the way forward to strengthen ASEAN’s centrality and our value to our external partners, especially at a time when the world is facing a rapidly evolving complex regional and international issue,” Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said at the summits closing ceremony.

A total of 70 outcome documents and declarations covering the three pillars of ASEAN communities were adopted and noted at the summits, with various cooperation frameworks with dialogue partners approved, the prime minister said.

“We issued the Joint Statement on the 20th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the DOC in 2002,” he said.

For the strengthening of the ASEAN community, the summits had adopted the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on the 55th Anniversary of ASEAN, the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on the ASEAN ACT : Addressing Challenges Together and ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on the Post-2025 ASEAN Connectivity Agenda, he added.

On Friday, ASEAN leaders agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste as the 11th member of ASEAN, according to a statement by ASEAN leaders.

“I would like to emphasize that the centrality of ASEAN is the main driver for substantive dialogue and collaboration with our external partners through various ASEAN-led mechanisms,” Hun Sen said. “We maintain ASEAN unity regardless of the circumstances for the benefit of the entire region.”

He said promoting solidarity and unity will remain ASEAN’s top priority in the years to come.

“As evidenced by this year’s spirit of unity, we have been able to meet and overcome many of the challenges facing our region, enabling us to achieve peace, prosperity and harmony within of our ASEAN family,” he said.

During the closing ceremony, Hun Sen handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship gavel to Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the next ASEAN Chairman.

Widodo said that as ASEAN chairman in 2023, Indonesia will make “ASEAN Matters: the epicenter of growth” and that the bloc should become a peaceful region and an anchor for world stability, “not to be an agent of any power”.

“ASEAN must be a dignified region, uphold the values ​​of humanity and democracy,” he said at the event. “ASEAN must not allow the current geopolitical dynamics to turn into a new cold war in our region.”

ASEAN must also be a region with robust, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and economic growth has and always will be ASEAN’s story, Widodo said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.