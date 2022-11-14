Erdogan says Istanbul ‘attack’ blast left six dead





Istanbul (Turkey) (AFP) An explosion tore through a busy shopping street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people and injuring dozens in what Turkey’s president said bore signs of a terror attack.

Police cordoned off an area around Istiklal, where crowds were heavy on Sunday afternoon, and helicopters hovered over the town center as sirens sounded. “I was 50-55 meters (yards) away, suddenly there was the sound of an explosion. I saw three or four people on the ground,” witness Cemal told AFP. Denizci, 57 years old. “People were running in panic. The noise was huge. There was black smoke,” he said. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned what he called a “despicable attack” which killed six people and injured more than 50 others. “It might be wrong if we say with certainty that it is terror, but according to the first signs… there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan told a conference of hurry. Previously targeted area Authorities provided few details and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but Turkish towns have in the past been hit by Islamists and other groups. Istiklal Avenue had already been hit in the past during a campaign of attacks in 2015-2016 which targeted Istanbul and other cities including the capital Ankara. These bombings were mainly blamed on the Islamic State group and banned Kurdish militants, and killed nearly 500 people and injured more than 2,000. Turkish police secure the area after an explosion in Istanbul Yasin AKGULAFP Sunday’s blast happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) on the famous Istiklal shopping street, popular with locals and tourists alike. According to images posted on social networks at the time of the explosion, it was accompanied by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions. A large black crater was also visible in these images, along with several bodies lying on the ground nearby. According to an AFP video journalist present at the scene, the police established an important security cordon to prevent access to the damaged area for fear of a second explosion. Istiklal in the historic district of Beyoglu, is one of Istanbul’s most famous thoroughfares, fully pedestrianized for 1.4 kilometers (nearly one mile). Crisscrossed by an old tram, lined with shops and restaurants, it is used by a large crowd on weekends. A massive deployment of security forces also barred all entries, while a massive deployment of rescue workers and police was visible. A reaction came quickly from Greece, which “unequivocally” condemned the explosion and expressed its condolences to the Turkish government and people. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221113-erdogan-says-istanbul-attack-blast-kills-six The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos