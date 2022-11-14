Imran Khan will not be pardoned after foreign conspiracy account is withdrawn: minister





Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a news conference in Islamabad November 4, 2022. APP Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan’s story has caused chaos, lies in the country. She adds that he had no choice but to give up his false rhetoric.

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb fired a broadside at PTI chief Imran Khan on Monday, saying he had now given up on the foreign conspiracy narrative after wreaking havoc on national interests.

In his reaction to Imran Khans interview with the Financial Times, Aurangzeb said the former prime minister could not be pardoned after recanting his story and would be held accountable.

The Minister said that based on this narrative, chaos and lies have spread across the country and a simple withdrawal is no longer enough.

After calling the parliament, the Pakistani army and national institutions traitors, he cannot let himself go by simply saying that it is behind me and that it is over,” added the leader of the PML-N.

The head of the PTI forced people in constitutional positions to violate the Constitution for the sake of his concocted history, she noted.

Khan, she said, had no choice but to abandon his bogus rhetoric about conspiracy, imported government and regime change. Imran Khan has put Pakistan’s interests in grave danger because of his lust for power, she added.

‘Unacceptable’

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said Khan should not try to retract her US conspiracy narrative now because it was a national security issue.

Taking to Twitter, Rehman said Khan’s U-turn was “unacceptable”. She added that the former prime minister, after causing diplomatic damage to Pakistan, says he will not blame the United States.

“Leaked audio shows that Imran Khan fabricated a false narrative and planned to play on it,” she added.

She went on to say that Khan blamed national institutions based on this account.

Imran “no longer blames the United States”

The PTI chief a day earlier signaled his desire to sever ties with the United States through cooperation with Washington in the future.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Khan said he “no longer blames the United States” and wants “dignified ties with the country if he returns to power”.

Referring to the alleged plot, Khan said “it was over”.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relations with everyone, especially the United States,” he said.

Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States,” the former prime minister was quoted as saying by the publication.

