Modi to present India’s position on food and energy security at G20 | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present New Delhi’s perspective on food and energy security, health and digital transformation at the G20 summit in Bali, which will see Indonesia hand over the presidency of the group of the world’s 20 largest economies to India.

Modi will join world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron at the annual summit on November 15-16. Russia has announced that President Vladimir Putin will not attend and that the country’s delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a reflection of divisions within the G20 over the Ukraine conflict.

The summit will feature three working sessions for leaders devoted to food and energy security, health and digital transformation, and leaders of G20 members are expected to discuss key issues such as the state of the global economy, environment and climate change and agriculture.

The presidency of the G20 which brings together Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union and represents 85% of world GDP and more than 75% of world trade will be handed over to India in Bali.

Tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to weigh heavily on the meeting, with Sunak saying on Sunday he intended to call Putin’s regime to the G20 summit, which will not take place as usually. Over the past few days, teams from across the G20 have struggled to finalize a joint communiqué to be released at the end of the summit, with consensus stalled on a reference to the war in Ukraine in the draft document.

Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra told a press conference on Sunday that India has always actively engaged with all members of the G20 and has given strong and firm support to Indonesia, this year’s chair of the G20. grouping, as she has shown strong leadership in ensuring that the G20 discusses issues of substantial interest.

The Bali summit comes against a backdrop of environmental challenges, lack of progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and at a time when the world is grappling with other challenges such as the uneven economic recovery from the pandemic, debt vulnerabilities especially in developing countries, the conflict in Ukraine and its ripple effects such as food and energy security and the inflation, Kwatra said.

The Indian side, he said, should remain focused on the challenges facing developing countries, the continued uncertainty related to energy security, the need for a global response to climate challenges and food security and health, he said. These goals also present opportunities, such as the use of digital tools and platforms for the effective and transparent implementation of governance, he added.

There was no official word on the Indian prime ministers’ bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, although people familiar with the matter said he is expected to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sunak, Macron and d other leaders. Modi is not expected to meet Xi, the sources added.

Kwatra said bilateral meetings with several G20 leaders are still being planned, and did not go into details. Modi will also invite G20 leaders to India for the upcoming summit in New Delhi in September 2023. India’s G20 Presidency will focus on green development, Mission LiFE, digital transformation, inclusive and resilient growth, people-led development women and a greater voice for development. countries.

He said the joint communiqué was still being negotiated and the Sherpa-led Indian team was engaged in these consultations in Bali. The communiqué is in fairly advanced stages of negotiation but it is not final at this stage… The G20 communiqué is a consensus, it is not a document that is subject to a vote, a- he declared.

The communiqué is the culmination of a year-long series of meetings, including at least 12 ministerial meetings over the past six months. The political context of what is happening in the world is part of it, whether [it is the Ukraine] conflict or the ripple effect. How that ultimately emerges in the release…remains to be seen…he says.

Outcome consensus documents have eluded the majority of preparatory meetings this year due to differences over the Ukraine crisis and Lavrov even walked out of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in July. Concerns have grown in recent weeks over the lack of a joint communiqué in Bali. Although Russia said Putin was not present, reports said G20 leaders will skip a traditional joint photo at the opening of the summit.

Kwatra said India would strive to lead the G20 agenda for 2023 in a representative and balanced way, and noted that the G20 troika which includes the current, incoming and incoming presidencies or Indonesia, India and Brazil will have all developing economies for the first time.

G20 leaders are expected to visit a mangrove forest in Bali on Nov. 16 to highlight the importance of mangroves acting as bio-shields against extreme weather events. Modi will also attend a reception with the Indian community on November 15.