Anthony Albanese will have a one-on-one meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20





Anthony Albanese has confirmed that he will hold official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting on Tuesday. Key points: It will be the first official meeting between an Australian leader and the Chinese president since Malcolm Turnbull was prime minister.

Chinese state media reported that China was ‘ready to meet Australia halfway’ Mr Albanese said he was entering the meeting with ‘good will’ and ‘without preconditions’ The Prime Minister revealed the meeting would take place shortly after landing in Bali, while speaking to the media on the tarmac. It will be the first formal bilateral meeting between an Australian leader and the Chinese president since Malcolm Turnbull became prime minister in 2016, although Scott Morrison had a brief chat with Mr Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2019 . The announcement came after Mr Albanese met Chinese Premier Li Keqang at a gala dinner in Cambodia on Saturday evening, a conversation the prime minister described as “polite”. Following the brief conversation, Chinese state media said China was “ready to meet Australia halfway” to mend the strained relationship. “Australia will present its own position, I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow,” Mr Albanese said. As to whether the Prime Minister hoped that Beijing’s trade sanctions against Australian products would be lifted, Mr Albanese was wary. “We are entering this discussion with good will, there are no preconditions for this discussion, I look forward to having a constructive dialogue,” he said. “I’ve been saying it since I became Prime Minister, but before that too, this dialogue is always a good thing. “We need to talk in order to develop mutual understanding.” Chinese President Xi Jinping was named leader of the Communist Party for a third term in October. ( Reuters: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool ) Mr Albanese was asked if he would use the opportunity to pressure the Chinese president to take a tougher line on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We have a very clear position, and it’s a consistent position,” he replied. “It is necessary for Russia to withdraw from this aggressive action, which is contrary to international law and which creates difficulties, in particular, of course, in Ukraine, but which also harms the international economy and international food security. .” Mr. Lisaid, there was a traditional friendship between the peoples of China and Australia. The bilateral relationship has gone through a period of difficulties and twists,” he said. Anthony Albanese arrived at I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport on Monday ahead of the G20 summit. ( Reuters:Fikri Yusuf/G20 Media Center ) “After you [Mr Albanese] As Prime Minister of Australia’s new Labour-led government, you said the Australian side wanted to work with China to get Australia-China relations back on track. “The Chinese side is also willing to work with Australia to meet halfway and take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to promote the sustainable, healthy and stable development of China-Australia relations. On Sunday, Mr Albanese met with US President Joe Biden in Phnom Penh, with the issue of China’s relentless ambition in the Asia-Pacific being one of the topics of discussion. After those talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden “was able to coordinate with the Australian prime minister” on matters relating to China. Mr Albanese has been reluctant to divulge the details of his discussions with the president. Mr. Biden and Mr. Xiare are meeting in Bali on Monday evening Australia time.

