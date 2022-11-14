Biden and Xi sit down for first high-stakes in-person meeting as presidents



Bali, Indonesia

CNN

President Joe Biden on Monday greeted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in person for the first time since taking office, their handshake kicking off high-stakes talks whose effects could reverberate around the world.

Biden and Xi walked toward each other from opposite sides of a hotel lobby and shook hands in front of a row of American and Chinese flags just after 5:30 p.m. local time. They smiled for the cameras and Xi, through a translator, appeared to say, “Good to see you.”

As leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from turning into conflict, and find ways to work together on pressing global issues that require our mutual cooperation, Biden said at the start of the talks.

The world, I believe, expects China and the United States to play a key role in solving global challenges, he said.

Speaking second, Xi appeared to offer what could be interpreted as a pointed message to his counterpart, who has spent more than half a century on the world stage.

A statesman should think things through and know where to lead his country, Xi said through a translator. He must also reflect and know how to get along with other countries and the rest of the world.

Talks between the two leaders on Monday could only last a few hours, but could have ramifications for months or even years as the world’s largest economies turn to increasingly hostile relations.

The times spent together on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit here will be just a fraction of the time the pair have spent together since 2011. Biden claimed that as vice president he spent north of 70 hours with Xi and traveled 17,000 miles with him across China and the United States, both exaggerations, but still reflective of a relationship that is now perhaps the most important on the planet.

Biden hopes that coming face-to-face after nearly two years of communicating only by phone and videoconference can yield a more strategically valuable outcome, even if he enters the talks with little hope they can produce anything. something concrete.

At the start of their bilateral meeting in Bali, Biden said he found substance in face-to-face talks between the two leaders.

As you know, I am committed to keeping the lines of communication open between you and me personally, but our government at all levels, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to deal with, Biden said. .

Monday’s meeting begins at a remarkably low point in US-China relations.

Relations deteriorated rapidly amid economic disputes and an increasingly militarized standoff over Taiwan. The tensions have led to a decline in cooperation in areas where the two countries once shared common interests, such as tackling climate change and reining in North Korea’s nuclear program.

In a national security strategy document released last month, Biden first identified China as posing the most significant geopolitical challenge to the Americas, and wrote that the country was the only contender with both intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economy, diplomacy, military, and technology to achieve this goal.

U.S. officials hardly expected that any of these issues could be solved simply by bringing Biden and Xi together in the same room. The prospect of a joint statement to be released later was seen as a no-start.

Simply arranging the meeting itself has forced US and Chinese officials to establish lines of communication after Beijing angrily cut off most channels after House Speaker Nancy Pelosis visited Taiwan during the summer.

Every issue associated with this meeting, from phone calls to logistics, was very carefully considered, negotiated and engaged between the two sides, a senior US administration official said.

Planning for Monday’s meeting preceded Pelosis’s trip, and talks continued between US and Chinese officials despite Beijing’s fury. The process was serious, very supportive and professional in the best traditions of US-China diplomacy, the official said.

A second official admitted that the talks leading up to the meeting were not always friendly.

I won’t say the conversations weren’t controversial because obviously there are a lot of areas where we have differences and challenges, the official said. The dozens of hours we spent talking to our Chinese counterparts certainly brought up many of these issues.

For his part, Biden takes meetings like this incredibly seriously and reads a lot beforehand. In meetings with advisors, he goes through various scenarios of how the meeting might go.

He passes if that happens then should we handle it that way, the first official said. He understands that this is, in many ways, the most important bilateral relationship. And it’s his responsibility to manage it well and he takes that very, very seriously.

Officials said at Monday’s meeting that they expected top Bidens advisers to accompany him as part of his official delegation. And they said they expected Xi to similarly surround himself with his top aides, although the US team entered the meeting expecting to see new faces on the Chinese side at the amid an ongoing transition within Xi’s inner circle.

Bidens aides have not set a time limit for the meeting, although Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, has said he expects the talks to last a few hours, but could escalate. extend longer.

It is a meeting on the sidelines of an international summit. So it’s not in itself some sort of summit where they meet in a third country or in Washington and Beijing, he said. So we didn’t set a time limit for the conversation.

Sullivan said Biden would be totally straightforward and straightforward in the meeting, and expected Xi to be candid in return as well.

Most interesting for Biden and his aides is establishing some level of understanding with Xi about how the administration views relations with China and learning from him how he views relations with the United States in the future. ‘coming.

The White House has used the phrase build a floor to describe the focus of the talks, suggesting both that Biden hopes to prevent relations from deteriorating further and that he sees the potential for improvement.

We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us over the next two years, Biden told reporters Sunday in Cambodia, where he was attending summit meetings with Asian leaders. before heading to Bali.

Speaking to a small group of reporters in Bali ahead of Bidens’ meeting on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested the face-off was aimed at stabilizing a shaky relationship, and detailed the hope that it would lay the groundwork for intensive bilateral economic engagement.

What I really hope is that this results from the President’s bilateral role with President Xi today, engage in more intensive conversations with our Chinese counterparts on the Chinese economy, global macroeconomic results and the how policies in the United States and China affect these results.

For Xi, the trip to Bali also marks his first trip abroad since the start of the Covid pandemic, which prompted the Chinese government to impose strict lockdowns and draconian restrictions. Xi’s re-emergence on the physical world stage also comes on the heels of the Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing, during which he secured a groundbreaking third term as leader.

Just a week ago, most in the White House expected Biden to enter the talks relatively weakened by Democratic losses in the midterm election. But better-than-expected results for Democrats gave the president the impression he was entering his meetings this week with the wind at his back, according to top aides.

I know I’m stronger, but I don’t need it, Biden said of his own improved political fortunes on Saturday.

U.S. officials who announced the meeting stressed that the Biden administration was not seeking to come out with any specific deliverables, including a joint statement listing potential areas of cooperation. Rather, the framework aims to provide both Biden and Xi with a meaningful opportunity to better share their respective countries’ goals and perspectives.

Xi is no riddle to President Biden, a senior administration official told CNN. He knows him. And he is aware of where Xi is trying to take China. He sees China as a competitor and he is convinced that the United States can win this competition.

China’s isolation in the pandemic era, according to US officials, has made it relatively more difficult in recent years to read Beijing’s intentions abroad, as Xi has refused to travel outside of China, but they think everything is about to change.

We can expect them to be more assertive on the world stage, the senior administration said. But, they added: What that looks like is hard to know at this time.

Sullivan said this week that the eventual replacement of pandemic-era video calls with a face-to-face meeting for the first time since Biden took office takes the conversation to a different level in a strategic way and allows leaders to explore in more detail what each of them see in terms of intentions and priorities.