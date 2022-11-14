Anthony Albanese confirms bilateral meeting with Chinese Xi Jinping

Key points Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed he will meet Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in Indonesia.

He said he was entering the discussion with “goodwill” and looked forward to a “constructive dialogue”.

Mr Xi confirmed that he would also meet US President Joe Biden in Bali.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that he will hold official talks with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Tuesday’s bilateral meeting will be the first one-on-one meeting between the leaders of the two countries since 2016.

Mr. Albanese will meet with Mr. Xi on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a series of other bilateral talks at the international summit.

The prime minister said he looked forward to the talks, calling them constructive.

“We are entering this discussion with good will. There are no preconditions for this discussion. I look forward to having a constructive dialogue,” he said upon arriving in Bali for the summit. G20.

“Australia will present its own position.”

The Prime Minister also confirmed that he would hold bilateral talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Albanese briefly met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.

A Chinese media report after the meeting quoted Li as saying China was ready to “meet Australia halfway” and work to promote “sustained, healthy and steady” growth in relations.

In a keynote address ahead of the G20 summit, Trade Minister Don Farrell said Australia needed to diversify its trading relationship as the geostrategic case for a free trade deal with the European Union grew weaker. being reinforced.

“Increasingly, economic policy and national security policy are intertwined – a resilient Australian economy underpins national security,” he told the RMIT APEC study

“It is no longer possible, if ever it was, to isolate our trade policy from geopolitics.”

Trade on the table

Senator Farrell said Mr Albanese would tell the Chinese president that removing $20 billion in trade barriers would be crucial to restoring relations between Canberra and Beijing to normal.

The minister said that if China’s barley and wine duties were formally challenged through the World Trade Organization system, Australia was open to discussing “possible ways out” to secure a resolution. mutually agreed solution.

On Sunday, the last day of the Cambodian summit, the Prime Minister had a 40-minute meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The couple discussed security arrangements, climate and engagement with the Pacific.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has invited Albanese to deliver a keynote speech at the B20 meeting, which brings together business and political leaders from the world’s strongest economies.

The global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and controlling inflation which impacts economies will be the key themes of his speech.

Mr. Albanese will urge world leaders to work together for the benefit of all nations by reducing tariff barriers and increasing trade agreements.

“We can accomplish so much more together than we could ever do alone,” he will say.

“Recovering stronger depends on recovering together.”

The fight against climate change will also feature prominently at the summit.

The Prime Minister will urge governments and businesses to invest in clean energy sources and promote Australia’s role in the global transition to renewable energy.

“We know Australia can be a renewable energy superpower and we are working to grow our clean energy export industry,” he will say.

“We are committed to working with other nations to help reduce their emissions, grow their economies and improve their standard of living.”

Leaders will also discuss global food insecurity, aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the global response to pandemics.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said there needed to be a broad review to determine whether trade deals were done for Australia, and he wanted to see a de-escalation of tensions with China for the region.

“I wish the government good luck in restoring better relations with China,” he said.

With the AAP.