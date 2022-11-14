Imran Khan believes pacemaker injury was a turning point in T20 WC final





Shaheen Afridi was unable to kick his last 2 overs in the final due to injury

Photo: AP

HIGHLIGHTS

England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final to lift the 2022 T20 World Cup. Shaheen Afridi was out injured after the 16th. Imran Khan thinks it was a big turning point. The T20 World Cup has finally come to an end, after England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the mega final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to clinch their second trophy of the tournament. After the exploits of Sam Curran and Adil Rashid with the ball, it was Ben Stokes with the bat who did the job for England. However, one of the game’s biggest turning points was when Shaheen Afridi left the pitch in the second set, and even former World Cup winner and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan agrees. While taking a good hold to dismiss Harry Brooks, Shaheen Afridi injured his left ankle as he left the pitch in some discomfort. He returned to bowling in the 16th, but only managed to bowl one ball as he looked too uncomfortable and left the field completely. In fact, he couldn’t make his last two deliveries. Earlier, Shaheen Afridi made an instant impact as he fired in-form Alex Hales in his first-ever win. Thus, his injury was a big turning point in the game.

Imran Khan says Shaheen Afridi’s injury came at an important time for Pakistan as he could have made the difference.

“I used to tell my team to fight until the last bowl. Do your best. But when the result comes, and you’ve done your best, then it’s God’s will. But what is not in your hands as Shaheen Afridi was injured there is nothing anyone can do about it And unfortunately it happened at a time when the game was at a very important stage, and Shaheen could have made the difference. I’m not saying we could have won, but it was at a time when the game could have been changed,” the former Pakistani skipper told Pakistani newspaper Dawn News.

Imran Khan also praised Pakistan’s bowling attack, calling it the best in the world right now.

“I was watching cricket after a long time. I especially want to say that our fast bowling attack, from what I have seen, is the best fast bowling attack in the world. Our team is currently among the best teams of the world,” the former prime minister said.

