Politics
Matt Hancock: the ex-Minister of Health mixes the camp of the jungle
The ex-minister of health makes trash TV
First corona case, now camel penis: How Matt Hancock shakes up the British camp in the jungle
Matt Hancock was the UK government’s health secretary last year. Now he is the big attraction of the jungle camp. What an impressive fall.
Imagine CDU politician Jens Spahn sitting in the next RTL camp in the jungle, eating animal genitalia in rows and discussing his mistakes as Minister of Health during the corona pandemic. That’s pretty much what’s happening in the UK right now. There, Matt Hancock is the big attraction of the current season of “Im a Celebrity Get me Out of Here!”
Hancock was Health Secretary in Boris Johnson’s cabinet for three years until he had to step down in mid-2021 for breaking corona rules. Now the 44-year-old is crouched in the Australian jungle feeling the will of the British people in a different way. On Saturday, viewers nominated him for the infamous Jungle Test for the fifth time in a row.
In search of forgiveness
The man, who recently had to deal with the corona pandemic, is now eating camel penises, sheep’s vaginas and a cow’s anus with pop star Boy George in front of the cameras. He lets himself be flooded with slime and feathers, fights with the “Tentacles of Terror” and the “House of Horrors”. There’s no nicer way to stage his political crash.
Why he lets himself be dismantled like this, the politician revealed to the other candidates on Friday on the show: “What I’m really looking for is a little forgiveness, everyone makes mistakes, and I’ve made them. a very big one.” Hancock, although married, had an affair with an employee last year and broke the corona rules he had set for himself.
As the public was told to strictly forbid contact, photos of Hancock emerged showing him kissing with his adviser. “It was a mistake because I fell in love with someone,” Hancock said in the jungle, while other participants pointed out the limitations they had to suffer during this time.
The party suspended Matt Hancock
However, Hancock’s Conservative Party doesn’t think much about this kind of political reassessment. After Hancock decided to skip the next sessions of Parliament in order to fly off into the Australian television jungle, the Tories kicked him out of the group at short notice. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said MPs should be present in parliament or in their constituencies during these difficult times. However, as a non-attached MP, Hancock can continue to sit in Parliament, at least until the next election.
Hancock has long been considered a great political talent. Although only 44 years old, he has been a member of the British Parliament for twelve years. He worked for the Bank of England, was a minister under David Cameron and Theresa May, he even ran in 2019 for leader of the Conservative Party himself, but stepped down after the first round of the election and supported Boris Johnson. As a thank you, he appointed him Minister of Health, when he was in charge of the fight against the Covid pandemic and the vaccination campaign.
So now the Brits have the chance to get revenge for everything they didn’t like about Corona politics. Let’s see how much longer they want to use the jungle as a pillory. In any case, viewers are initially upset that the jungle camp has completely turned into the “Matt Hancock Show”, the Daily Mail quotes numerous reactions on Twitter. “Why do people keep voting for Matt Hancock? He loves the attention,” one wrote. Some also worry that Hancock does so well in the disgust tests. This was not how the jungle settlement with the fallen politician was intended.
