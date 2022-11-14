Biden meets Xi at G20 amid rising superpower tensions





Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Biden shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

BALI, Indonesian President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping began their meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, where they were to discuss how to handle growing competition between the two superpowers. Why is it important: This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. US-China relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades amid tensions over tech competition, cybersecurity, China’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan, and China’s military buildup. What they say : As leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from turning into conflict, and find ways to work together on pressing global issues that require our mutual cooperation, Biden said at the start of the meeting. The world, I believe, expects China and the United States to play a key role in solving global challenges, Biden added.

Xi said through an interpreter: “The world has come to a crossroads. Where to go from here? This is a question that is not only on our minds but also on the minds of all The world expects that China and the United States will handle the relationship properly. Details: Both sides aim to prevent a further deterioration in bilateral relations, but beyond that they have kept expectations low. A White House official Told told reporters last week that no joint announcement was expected after the meeting. “We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us over the next two years,” Biden told reporters on Sunday.

The meeting will be an opportunity to establish the right way forward for bilateral relations, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. said at a press conference on Friday. But “we will firmly defend our interests of sovereignty, security and development. To note : Biden and Xi are meeting just as both have recently cleared major domestic hurdles that will strengthen their position. The Democratic Party unexpectedly maintained control of the Senate after midterm elections last week, and Xi secured a highly unusual third term as leader of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at the 20th Party Congress last month. last. Background: Washington and Beijing have been preparing for the meeting for several months with a series of high level meetings and calls between US and Chinese officials, including a two-hour video call between Biden and Xi in July. But the Chinese government to cut several key communication channels with the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August, the first time a House speaker had visited the island in 25 years. Between the lines: “While this meeting is unlikely to produce many deliverables, it will nevertheless be welcomed by Southeast Asian countries who fear a superpower showdown in their backyards,” said Craig Singleton, Senior Researcher at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, DC. The Biden administration can hope for safeguards, Drew Thompson, a visiting scholar at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, told Axios.

“But if China decides to pursue its interests by using military force, by using economic coercion, then it will find itself, once again, seeking the floor of a relationship that was not entirely certain that it was over. to delegate,” Thompson said. The big picture: Divisions over geopolitical tensions and global crises cast a shadow over a summit meant to focus on the economy and sustainable development. For Western nations, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has implications for energy, trade and food security, which are topics discussed at the G20.

But China, India, Brazil, Indonesia and other countries have reported in recent meetings that they would prefer to stick to business and economics. Editor’s note: This story was updated with details after the meeting opened.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/11/14/biden-xi-meeting-g20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos