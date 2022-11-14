Joe Biden arrives in Bali for G20 summit and pivotal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden landed in Bali on Sunday evening ahead of a meeting with President Xi Jinping on Monday, after telling Asian leaders that the United States’ lines of communication with China would remain open to avoid conflict.

He arrived for a G20 summit on the Indonesian island – his third major summit in a foreign policy blast around the world.

He was greeted by performers dressed in pink and gold who performed a traditional dance of welcome.

Hours earlier, he had told Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia that the United States would “compete vigorously in Beijing while ‘ensuring that competition does not escalate into conflict.’

The meeting with Xi – their first since Biden became president – is the most crucial part of his week-long trip

Both sides want to better understand each other’s priorities and red lines after two years in which relations have all but frozen.

Observers say that means the meeting will look more like Cold War-era summits between the Soviet Union and the United States – a high-stakes summit on neutral territory where both sides simply want to try to understand each other a little better.

On the eve of the meeting, Democrats retained control of the Senate with the outcome of the race in Nevada.

“I know I’m coming stronger,” Biden told reporters traveling with him in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, “but I didn’t need this.”

“I know Xi Jinping, I’ve spent more time with him than any other world leader.

‘I know him well. He knows me.

“We have very few misunderstandings and we just need to understand where the red lines are.”

Xi cemented his own power last month with a Chinese Communist Party congress that extended his rule for another 10 years.

That means Chinese officials won’t be able to view Biden as a lame duck, said Andrew Small, a Chinese scholar whose new book “No Limits: The Inside Story of China’s War with the West” is published this week.

“You were going to have a context in which all of the Chinese messaging about the fragilities and failures of Western democracy and American and other political unrest is going to be greatly reinforced,” he said.

Officials say there will be no joint statement or statement after Monday’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Both parties have played down expectations as they try to rebuild a relationship that has been fractured by years of tension, saber-rattling and economic competition.

Small said the two parties were looking to find “a floor” for the relationship.

North Korea has ramped up the pace of missile launches in recent weeks amid fears it may be on the verge of another nuclear test

US officials have long wanted China to use its considerable economic influence over North Korea to try to rein in Pyongyang’s unpredictable leader Kim Jong Un.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August also angered China

“I think it’s partly exploratory, partly to stabilize the relationship — you’ve barely had a functioning bilateral relationship between the United States and China in the last two years,” he told DailyMail.com.

The result is what some analysts have called the first Cold War II superpower summit.

Xi and Biden have known each other since 2011, when President Barack Obama instructed his vice president to get acquainted with a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party.

They have spoken five times by phone since Biden took office, but Monday will be their first face-to-face president-to-president meeting.

“I think they’re all aware that being able to sit down with him, in person, there’s a slightly different level of how candid they can be and what that dynamic is like,” Small said.

“And so it will also be a testing opportunity for both sides, trying to figure out where they really are on some really fundamental issues.”

The latest flashpoint came last month, when the Biden administration decided to ban the sale of cutting-edge microchips to China.

Now officials say Biden will want to understand where Xi stands on China’s growing relationship with Russia, his plans on the island of Taiwan and whether he’s willing to do anything to curb Xi’s aggression. North Korea.

Biden has spoken to Xi five times since taking office. But Monday’s meeting will be the first time they’ve spoken face-to-face since Biden became president.

Biden arrived in Egypt on Friday to address the COP27 climate summit on the first leg of a round-the-world trip that takes him to Cambodia and Indonesia.

On Saturday, Biden’s national security adviser told reporters that Biden would not demand anything from Xi on North Korea – but that he would lay out the US position.

“He’s going to tell President Xi his view that North Korea poses a threat not just to the United States, not just to the Republic of Korea or Japan, but to peace and stability in the whole world. region,” Jake Sullivan told reporters. on Air Force One.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to reporters on Air Force One on Saturday

“And if North Korea continues on this path, it will simply mean a strengthened American military and security presence in the region.”

Then there is Russia.

The Chinese leader has largely refrained from publicly criticizing Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine while refusing to actively support Moscow with arms supplies.

“We believe that, of course, all countries in the world should do more to convince Russia, especially those that have relations with Russia, to end this war and leave Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

For the Chinese, there is no more important issue than Taiwan.

Beijing views the self-governing island as part of its own territory and speaks in terms of reunification – possibly by force if necessary.

Xi will want clarification on the US position after Biden himself repeatedly said Washington would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion – going beyond official US policy.

Washington has at times seemed to deviate from its formal position of not supporting independence for the self-governing island.

And then there was the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, when she became the highest-ranked American to visit Taiwan since 1997 – much to Beijing’s fury and the House’s unease. White.

“They don’t want to run into anything dangerous in Taiwan,” Small said. “The risks increase dramatically.”