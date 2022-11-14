Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi to avoid ‘conflict’

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) President Joe Biden opposed China’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan during his first face-to-face meeting Monday with President Xi Jinping, as leaders of the two superpowers aimed to manage the differences between their nations as they compete for global influence.

The culmination of Bidens’ seven-day around-the-world trip to Asia, the nearly three-hour meeting came at a critical time for both countries amid growing economic and security tensions. Speaking at a press conference afterwards, Biden said that when it comes to China, the United States will compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict. He added: I absolutely believe that there is no need for a new cold war with the rising Asian power.

Biden reiterated U.S. support for his longstanding one-China policy, which recognizes the government in Beijing while allowing informal relations and defense ties with Taipei, and his posture of strategic ambiguity over whether it would react militarily if the island were attacked. He also said that despite China’s recent slashing, he does not believe “there is an imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan.

Xi, according to the minutes of the Chinese governments’ meeting, stressed that the Taiwan issue is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line not to be crossed. in Sino-American Relations.

Biden said he and Xi discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and reaffirmed our shared belief that the threat or use of nuclear weapons is “totally unacceptable.” It was a reference to thinly veiled threats by Moscow to use atomic weapons as its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine failed.

Although there was no breakthrough, the meeting brought long-awaited, albeit small, victories to each side. In addition to indirect condemnation of Russian nuclear threats, Biden appeared to get Xi to resume lower-level cooperation with China on a range of shared global challenges. Meanwhile, Xi, who aimed to establish China as a geopolitical peer of the United States, secured token territory for the meeting, and Bidens firmly made a one-China political commitment.

The White House said Biden and Xi agreed to hold key senior officials accountable “in areas of potential cooperation, including addressing climate change and maintaining global financial, health and food stability. It was not immediately clear whether that meant China would agree to resume climate change talks that Beijing had halted to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. The two leaders agreed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to Beijing to continue talks.

Xi and Biden greeted each other warmly with a handshake at a luxury hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit of major economies.

As leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from turning into conflict, and find ways to work together on pressing global issues that require our mutual cooperation,” Biden said to open the meeting.

Xi called on Biden to chart the right course “and elevate China-US relations. He said he was ready for a frank and thorough exchange of views with Biden.

Both men entered the highly anticipated reunion with a strengthened political position at home. The Democrats triumphantly retained control of the US Senate, with a chance to raise their rank by one point in a runoff election in Georgia next month, while Xi was awarded a third five-term term. years in October by the National Congress of the Communist Party, a break with tradition.

White House aides have repeatedly sought to downplay any notion of conflict between the two nations and stressed they believe the countries can work in tandem on common challenges such as climate change and health security.

But relations have become more strained under successive US administrations, as economic, trade, human rights and security differences have come to the fore.

As president, Biden has repeatedly blamed China for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, crackdowns on democracy activists in Hong Kong, coercive business practices, military provocations against autonomous Taiwan and differences over Russia’s continuation of its war. against Ukraine. Chinese officials have largely refrained from publicly criticizing Russia’s war, although Beijing has avoided any direct support, such as arms supplies.

The White House said Biden specifically mentioned U.S. concerns about China’s actions in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and the plight of Americans he considers wrongfully detained or subject to travel bans. release in China.

Taiwan has become one of the most contentious issues between Washington and Beijing. On several occasions during his presidency, Biden has said that the United States will defend the island that China is eyeing for possible unification in the event of a Beijing-led invasion. But administration officials have repeatedly stressed that the US one-China policy has not changed. This policy recognizes the government in Beijing while allowing for informal relations and defense ties with Taipei, and its posture of strategic ambiguity over whether it would respond militarily if the island were attacked.

Pelosi’s trip prompted China, officially the People’s Republic of China, to retaliate with military exercises and the firing of ballistic missiles into nearby waters.

The White House said Biden had raised American objections to the coercive and increasingly aggressive actions of the PRC towards Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region, and undermine the global prosperity.

At the meeting, Biden said China’s economic practices are hurting American workers and families, as well as workers and families around the world,” the White House said.

It came just weeks after the Biden administration blocked exports of advanced computer chips to China, a national security measure that bolsters US competition against Beijing.

Xi’s government has said it condemns such moves, saying “triggering a trade war or a tech war, building walls and barriers, and pushing for decoupling and disruption of supply chains goes to the run counter to the principles of the market economy and undermine the rules of international trade”.

And though the two have held five phone or video calls during Biden’s presidency, White House officials say those encounters are no substitute for an in-person meeting. They said sitting down with Xi was all the more important after Xi tightened his grip on power with a third term and because lower-level Chinese officials were unable or unwilling to speak on behalf of Xi. their boss.

White House officials and their Chinese counterparts spent weeks negotiating details of the meeting, which was held at the Xis Hotel with translators providing simultaneous interpretation via headsets. Each leader was flanked by nine aides wearing an N-95 mask and, in Xi’s case, at least one official newly elevated in the recent Congress to his top leadership.

US officials were eager to see how Xi approached the meeting after cementing his position as the undisputed head of state, saying they would wait to assess whether that made him more or less likely to seek areas of cooperation with states. -United.

Biden said Xi was as he always was.

I didn’t find it more confrontational or more conciliatory, Biden said. “I found him as he always was, direct and straightforward.”

Associated Press writers Josh Boak in Baltimore and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.