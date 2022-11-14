Istanbul explosion: ’47 detained’ as Turkey accuses Kurdish separatists of ‘terrorist attack’

Turkish police said on Monday they had arrested a Syrian woman suspected of having links to Kurdish militants who confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a busy pedestrian avenue in Istanbul.

The Istanbul Police Department said videos from around 1,200 security cameras were reviewed and raids were carried out at 21 locations. At least 46 other people were also arrested for questioning.

A total of six people were killed and 81 were injured in Sunday’s explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular street lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a taxi after leaving TNT-type explosives on the crowded avenue, police said.

Kurdish activists deny any involvement

Police said the suspect told them during interrogation that she had been trained as a special intelligence agent by the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, as well as the Syrian Kurdish group the Democratic Union Party and its armed branch.

She entered Turkey illegally through the Syrian border town of Afrin, police said.

Authorities had initially arrested more than 20 suspects since the explosion, Turkish Interior Minister Sleyman Soylus announced on Monday.

Soylu said initial findings indicated Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly blast.

“The person who planted the bomb has been arrested,” he said in a statement released overnight by the official Anadolu Agency and local television stations. “According to our findings, the terrorist organization PKK is responsible.”

Kurdish activists have strongly denied any connection to the attack.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party denied any involvement in a statement, saying it was not targeting civilians. In Syria, the main Kurdish militia, the People’s Defense Units, has denied any connection to the suspect.

The group argued that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was trying to garner international support for his plans to launch another incursion into northern Syria ahead of next year’s elections.

Turkey’s interior minister also accused Kurdish forces controlling most of northeastern Syria, which Ankara considers terrorists, of being behind the attack.

“We believe the order for the attack was given from Kobane,” he added.

Kobani remained famous for the 2015 battle that saw Kurdish forces repel the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

The city is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the People’s Protection Units (YPG) – allied with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – are a major component.

An explosion hits a busy shopping area

Hours after Sunday afternoon’s blast, Vice President Fuat Oktay went to the scene to give the latest death and injury toll and promised to resolve the matter “very soon”.

The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey’s largest city, was packed as usual over the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed the moment the explosion happened at 4:13 p.m. local time (2:13 p.m. CET), sending debris flying through the air and leaving several people lying on the ground, while others stumbled.

Hundreds of people fled historic Istiklal Avenue after the explosion, as ambulances and police poured in.

Authorities later said a government ministry employee and his daughter were among the dead. Five people were in intensive care in hospital, two of them in critical condition.

No one claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Erdogan: “It smells of terrorism”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a treacherous attack and said its perpetrators would be punished.

“Efforts to defeat Turkey and the Turkish people through terrorism will fail today as they did yesterday and as they will tomorrow,” the president told a press conference before flying to Indonesia for a Group of 20 Major Economies summit.

“Our people can rest assured that the culprits… will be punished as they deserve,” he said, adding that early reports suggested “a woman played a part in it.”

“It would be wrong to say that this was definitely a terrorist attack, but initial developments and early intelligence from my governor indicate that it smacks of terrorism,” he added.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was quoted by state-owned Anadolu as saying a woman sat on a bench for more than 40 minutes before leaving minutes before the explosion, suggesting a bomb that was going to explode or that had exploded from afar.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested during a nighttime raid by anti-terror police in Kucukcekmece district.

The Turkish authorities claim to have also recovered a large sum of euros and gold coins, as well as a pistol and cartridges.

Sunday’s explosion was a shocking reminder of the security problems that plagued the Turkish population during years when such attacks were common.

The country was hit by a series of bomb attacks between 2015 and 2017, some by the Islamic State group, others by Kurdish militants seeking autonomy or independence.

Two bomb attacks outside an Istanbul football stadium in December 2016 killed 38 people and injured 155 others. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by an offshoot of the PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Condemnations of the attack and condolences for the victims poured in from several countries. On Twitter, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, sent his condolences to the victims after this “horrible news”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also sent his “thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected and to the people of Turkey”.