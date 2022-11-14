Donald Trump blasts ‘fake’ Republicans as GOP backfires





Donald Trump has hit out at Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears as the former president defends himself amid backlash over the midterm results.

While sharing a Newsweek article on Truth Social about how a number of MAGA Republicans slammed Sears after she publicly denounced Trump following the GOP’s poor midterm performance, Trump attacked her as a “false”, while renewing his attacks against Youngkin.

In this combination photo, Donald Trump, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears. The former president hit out at the two Republicans. Getty

Trump had endorsed Youngkin in the 2021 gubernatorial election against Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, but Youngkin did not appear to fully embrace the former president’s backing or support his MAGA agenda to attract independent and moderate voters.

Sears, who traveled across the country to support Trump in his 2020 presidential campaign, has now denounced the former president as a “responsibility” after the midterms. The election saw the GOP fail to gain control of the Senate and still not secure a House majority as expected, nearly a week after polls opened.

“I never felt good with Winsome Sears. Always thought she was a fake. Now I find out she is,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“When I helped Youngkin with his race, endorsed him, and held a statewide TeleRally with hundreds of thousands on the call, he wrote me a very nice letter thanking me for the help, then went on to say, ‘How to win without Trump.’ MAGA presented itself in a big way, but was not appreciated. Sorry, Winsome and Glenn, but we can’t let that happen!”

The article Trump shared on social media reported the backlash Sears faced after criticizing him during a Nov. 10 interview with Fox News.

“The voters spoke up and they said they wanted another leader,” Sears said. “And a real leader understands, when they’ve become a liability, a real leader understands it’s time to step off the stage. And the voters gave us that very clear message.”

Sears noted how a number of Trump-endorsed candidates had “totally underperformed” in races across the country, costing the GOP the widely predicted apparent red wave.

“We have a clear mission, and it’s time to move on,” she added.

Conservative political consultant Alex Bruesewitz was one of those to criticize Sears for the former president’s conviction.

“If you’re not careful, the swamp is running a coordinated campaign, pushing dishonest arguments about Donald Trump,” he tweeted.

“Winsome Sears, who have been backed by the MAGA movement, are the latest to be swallowed up. The anti-Trump energy of 2015/2016 is back. They won’t succeed,” Bruesewitz added.

This isn’t the first time Trump has hit out at Youngkin following the midterm results.

In a Nov. 11 post on Truth Social, Trump described how Youngkin “couldn’t have won without me” in 2021, while also saying the Virginia governor’s name “Sounds Chinese.”

“I endorsed him, I did a really big Trump rally for him on the phone, I asked MAGA to vote for him, otherwise he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows that and he knows it. ‘admits. Also, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia, but he’ll get there,” Trump added.

Newsweek has reached out to Youngkin and Sears for comment.

