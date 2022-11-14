Fulton County, Georgia Trump investigation





Between November 2020 and January 2021, then-President Donald J. Trump led an unprecedented attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair presidential election. At the center of that attempt was a multi-faceted effort to reverse his loss, confirmed by multiple recounts and lawsuits, in the state of Georgia. Due to the potentially criminal nature of some of Trump’s behaviors, on February 10, 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a criminal investigation into the activities of the former president and his allies. She said charging decisions could come as early as November or December 2022.

In this second edition of our October 2021 report, we review the investigation and its basis. We assess the publicly known facts and applicable law and analyze to what extent the former president can be held criminally responsible for his conduct in Georgia. We conclude that Trump is at substantial risk of criminal prosecution in Fulton County.

Facts

Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s election began when he claimed victory in the state before counting was complete. As votes were still underway from Nov. 3 into the following week, Trump bombarded Georgian election officials with baseless tweets alleging voter fraud and pressured those officials to deviate from codified election procedures. Meanwhile, his campaign and his allies have filed a series of lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging his loss. Trump’s efforts intensified as two recounts confirmed Bidens’ narrow victory.

In December 2020, Trump reportedly began making calls directly to Georgia officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, urging them to support efforts to decertify his loss. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared before the Georgia Legislature and presented false allegations of fraud and twisted law in an effort to convince state lawmakers to take extraordinary steps to reverse the victory of Bidens. Later, when his own acting attorney general refused to use the Justice Department to back Trump’s efforts, Trump maneuvered to install a loyalist at the top of the department who planned to send a draft letter aimed at inducing in error and to influence the Georgian legislature to meet to annul the election. results. Additionally, Trump campaign officials allegedly helped coordinate Republican state officials to meet on December 14, 2020 to sign and submit to Congress and the National Archives a fake voter certificate purporting to show Trump’s victory. in the state.

Finally, in the run-up to Congressional certification of Joe Bidens’ victory on January 6, Trump called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2. During the call, Trump both threatened and pleaded with Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes, thereby swinging the state’s presidential election in his favor. .

Right

Based on these facts and a litany of additional public reports, Trump appears to be at substantial risk of prosecution for election and non-election crimes in violation of Georgia state law.

Potential election crimes that could be on Georgia prosecutors’ table include: (1) solicitation of voter fraud, Ga. Code Ann. 21-2-604(a); (2) willful interference with the performance of election duties, Ga. Code Ann. 21-2-597; (3) interference in primaries and elections, Ga. Code Ann. 21-2-566; and (4) conspiracy to commit voter fraud, Ga. Code Ann. 21-2-603. While the elements of these crimes vary, the seriousness of these offenses is that, through behavior such as the appeal to Raffensperger demanding that he find 11,780 votes and the potential orchestration of the bogus voter scheme, it can be shown that Trump urged Georgian officials to change the legal outcome of the election. Trump’s comprehensive pre- and post-election lineup suggests a clear and consistent intent to solicit and pressure government officials to overturn the election results.

Criminal liability under Georgia state law may attach not just to Trump but to others, like Rudy Giuliani, the 16 fake voters, all of whom received target letters from Willis saying they could face criminal charges.

Additionally, evidence suggests that Trump and his cohort, including fake voters, may have committed other crimes outside of the electoral title, such as: making false statements, Ga. Code Ann. 16-10-20; improperly influence government officials, Ga. Code Ann. 10-16-93; false in the first degree, Ga. Code. Anne. 16-9-1; and criminal solicitation, Ga. Code Ann. 16-4-7. The same fundamental factual pattern comes into play: Trump allegedly repeatedly lied about the 2020 election to Georgian officials and used this misleading conduct, along with intimidation and threats, to pressure them into changing the election outcome.

Trump could face charges for possible violations of the Georgias Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The law recognizes that while violations of individual criminal laws by a single person are bad, a company that repeatedly breaks the law is worse and should face additional penalties. To be charged, the law requires a pattern of misconduct, as evidenced by violations of two or more specified crimes, including the misrepresentation or undue influence crimes mentioned above. Willis has experience in prosecuting RICO cases and his investigative team includes a RICO expert.

tusks

If the district attorney brings charges, Trump’s attorneys will likely advance a variety of defenses that downplay her conduct or seek to shield her from prosecution. These can include claims that Trump enjoys immunity, which generally protects federal officials from attacks on their powers under the Constitution and federal laws; that Trump’s outreach to Georgian officials is protected by the First Amendment; that charging him would amount to selective prosecution or retaliation; or that he had no intention of committing any wrongdoing because he honestly believed he had won the election. We also look at the course of events should Trump seek to refer the case against him in Georgia to federal court, as well as the possibility that Trump could seek a precautionary pardon from state officials. While these points are worth considering, we find that they lack merit and ultimately would not benefit Trump.

It is essential for the integrity of our rule of law system and our constitutional republic that the investigation continues, continuing to follow the facts and the evidence. As Justice Kavanaugh noted in Trump v. Vance, no one is above the law. For much more information on all of these points, the report can be found here.

>> Download and read the full report

