Justice Department accuses Trump of playing with Mar-a-Lago documents





Indeed, personal records that are not presidential records or government property are being seized every day for use in criminal investigations, counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt wrote.

The department’s argument came in response to a request from U.S. District Court Judge Raymond Dearie, whom Cannon appointed as a special master to review documents seized from Trump’s estate for potentially privileged records. Dearie asked attorneys for the DOJ and Trump to brief her on issues surrounding executive privilege and the classification of White House records as personal, two thorny issues that rarely come up in criminal investigations.

Follow-up to Trump investigations

The Canons’ appointment of the special master slowed the DOJ’s pursuit of a possible criminal case against Trump for keeping highly sensitive national security documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left office. Dearie is expected to decide next month whether to recommend that prosecutors be allowed access to the documents, although Cannon has the final decision. Prosecutors say their evidence suggests that Trump or his associates also tried to obstruct DOJ efforts to retrieve the records.

In his own brief, Trump argued that by simply transferring thousands of White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, he implicitly labeled them personal, and his lawyers argue there is no legal recourse. for the DOJ to challenge this designation. Trump also asserted that executive privilege may apply to some of the documents, despite the DOJ’s assertion that it would be unprecedented to protect sensitive government documents from the very executive branch that created them.

Prosecutors argued that accepting Trump’s argument that the documents essentially became personal only because he kept them would open a gaping hole in the law passed by Congress in 1978 declaring presidential records to be property. government, the Presidential Records Act.

Trump appears to be asserting that he can unilaterally treat presidential records as personal records by executive order, Bratt wrote. Such a reading of the PRA would negate the entire purpose of the bylaws by allowing a president to designate all his official documents as personal documents and then delete them when he leaves the White House. This would reduce the PRA’s detailed definitions of Presidential Records and Personal Records to mere suggestions.

Prosecutors also bristled at Trump’s efforts to characterize some of the personal records as protected by executive privilege. Any document that is purely personal in nature, Bratt noted, could in no way be protected by executive privilege, a principle intended to protect sensitive government records and internal White House communications.

It’s a shell game, and the Special Master should not indulge in it, Bratt wrote.

Trump has sought to frame the dispute around a 2012 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson regarding a dispute over Clinton-era records litigated by Trump ally-run Judicial Watch. Tom Fitton.

In his decision, Jackson rejected efforts by Judicial Watch to obtain recordings of President Bill Clinton’s interviews with a reporter that the former president had kept in a sock drawer in the White House residence. The judge ruled that Clinton’s decision to keep the tapes made them personal, and the National Archives did not challenge that designation.

The decade-old ruling by Jackson, a district court judge appointed by President Barack Obama, is not binding on any other judge. However, it has grown out of proportion in the fight against the Mar-a-Lago documents, in part because there are only a handful of court cases interpreting the Presidential Archives Act, passed in the middle protracted legal wrangling over the records of former President Richard Nixons.

The DOJ says Jackson’s 2012 opinion is inapplicable to the current dispute, in which the National Archives challenged Trump’s designation of the documents as personal. The Presidential Archives Act allows the archives to take steps to retrieve documents that they consider to be government property.

Trump argues that the only legal recourse for the Archives and the Justice Department would have been to sue him to demand the return of the records, rather than embark on a grand jury investigation and possible criminal prosecution. Trump has also spent the past few months filing unsubstantiated claims that the management of the National Archives is politically biased against him.

Dearie is expected to rule next month on which, if any, of the approximately 3,000 documents seized should be hidden from investigators. Prosecutors and Trump can then raise any disagreements with Cannon. Additionally, the Justice Department has an appeal pending in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, asking that the entire process that Cannon ordered at Trump’s request be halted.

