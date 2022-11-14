Politics
Explosion in the heart of Turkey Istanbul leaves 6 dead and 81 injured | New
At least six people were killed and 81 others injured when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack reminiscent of terrorism.
On Sunday, ambulances rushed to the scene on crowded Istiklal Avenue, which police had quickly cordoned off. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey’s largest city, was packed as usual over the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.
Speaking ahead of his departure for the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the blast was a treacherous attack and promised its perpetrators would be punished.
Our people can rest assured that those responsible for the attack will be punished as they deserve, he told a news conference, adding that early reports suggested a woman played a role in it.
It would be wrong to say that this is definitely a terrorist attack, but initial developments and first intelligence from my governor indicate that it smacks of terrorism, Erdogan said.
Four people died at the scene and two died in hospital, Erdogan said.
The blast happened around 4:20 p.m. (1:20 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, officials said.
Video posted online showed erupting flames and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and fled.
The moment of the explosion in Istiklal Street pic.twitter.com/3fM5KRQLWW
frat (@firatfstk) November 13, 2022
My condolences to those who lost their lives in the Istiklal Avenue explosion, Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Twitter.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Turkey was hit by a series of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by ISIL (ISIS) and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Al Jazeera obtained photos of the woman suspected of being behind the attack, who officials said was a member of the PKK.
# # pic.twitter.com/DgdojrKMMY
(@ajarabic) November 13, 2022
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told A Haber TV that the woman had been observed sitting on one of the benches in the street for more than 40 minutes.
The blast happened just minutes after she got up, he said.
There are two possibilities, he says. There is either a mechanism placed in this bag and it explodes, or someone explodes remotely [it].
Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istiklal Avenue, said officials also believed two other people were involved.
I learned from my sources that the other two suspects are two very young men born after 2000, she said.
Koseoglu added that there was no information yet on the identity of the perpetrators.
Koseoglu said the blast comes as a shock as there have been no recent warnings about attacks in the city.
But security measures remained high in the area, she said.
Footage from the aftermath of the attack showed people caring for the victims. Later, investigators in white outfits were seen collecting material from the scene.
When I heard the explosion I was petrified, people froze looking at each other. Then people started to flee. What else can you do, said Mehmet Akus, 45, a restaurant worker in Istiklal.
My relatives called me, they know that I work on Istiklal. I reassured them, he told Reuters news agency.
Condemnations of the attack and condolences for the victims poured in from several countries, including Greece, Egypt, Ukraine, Britain, Azerbaijan, Italy and Pakistan.
On Twitter, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, sent his condolences to the victims after the horrible news.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/13/turkey-istanbul-explosion-istiklal-several-injured
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Explosion in the heart of Turkey Istanbul leaves 6 dead and 81 injured | New
- Biden and Xi say US and China should compete ‘responsibly’
- St. Ignatius Prep Holds Mass in Honor of 16 Hockey Players Injured in Indiana Bus Crash
- Texas regulators assess $460 million performance credit mechanism to ensure power grid reliability
- Iowa Receives $6.17 Million in Google Location Tracking Settlement
- Reinfection with COVID may be more risky than initial infection
- Late actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavan, daughter of his daughter, Diza, slams Bollywood director, Vivek Agnihotri for sharing incorrect information about his father.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits newly liberated city of Kherson
- Justice Department accuses Trump of playing with Mar-a-Lago documents
- California child dies from flu and RSV
- Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS) stock plunged today. here’s why
- Leading health and fitness apps roll out Health Connect integrations