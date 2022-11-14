Explosion in the heart of Turkey Istanbul leaves 6 dead and 81 injured | New

At least six people were killed and 81 others injured when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack reminiscent of terrorism.

On Sunday, ambulances rushed to the scene on crowded Istiklal Avenue, which police had quickly cordoned off. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey’s largest city, was packed as usual over the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

Speaking ahead of his departure for the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the blast was a treacherous attack and promised its perpetrators would be punished.

Our people can rest assured that those responsible for the attack will be punished as they deserve, he told a news conference, adding that early reports suggested a woman played a role in it.

It would be wrong to say that this is definitely a terrorist attack, but initial developments and first intelligence from my governor indicate that it smacks of terrorism, Erdogan said.

Four people died at the scene and two died in hospital, Erdogan said.

The blast happened around 4:20 p.m. (1:20 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, officials said.

Video posted online showed erupting flames and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and fled.

The moment of the explosion in Istiklal Street pic.twitter.com/3fM5KRQLWW frat (@firatfstk) November 13, 2022

My condolences to those who lost their lives in the Istiklal Avenue explosion, Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Twitter.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Turkey was hit by a series of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by ISIL (ISIS) and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Al Jazeera obtained photos of the woman suspected of being behind the attack, who officials said was a member of the PKK.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told A Haber TV that the woman had been observed sitting on one of the benches in the street for more than 40 minutes.

The blast happened just minutes after she got up, he said.

There are two possibilities, he says. There is either a mechanism placed in this bag and it explodes, or someone explodes remotely [it].

Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istiklal Avenue, said officials also believed two other people were involved.

I learned from my sources that the other two suspects are two very young men born after 2000, she said.

Koseoglu added that there was no information yet on the identity of the perpetrators.

Koseoglu said the blast comes as a shock as there have been no recent warnings about attacks in the city.

But security measures remained high in the area, she said.

Footage from the aftermath of the attack showed people caring for the victims. Later, investigators in white outfits were seen collecting material from the scene.

When I heard the explosion I was petrified, people froze looking at each other. Then people started to flee. What else can you do, said Mehmet Akus, 45, a restaurant worker in Istiklal.

My relatives called me, they know that I work on Istiklal. I reassured them, he told Reuters news agency.

Condemnations of the attack and condolences for the victims poured in from several countries, including Greece, Egypt, Ukraine, Britain, Azerbaijan, Italy and Pakistan.

On Twitter, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, sent his condolences to the victims after the horrible news.