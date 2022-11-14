Politics
Texas Republicans Prefer Ron DeSantis Over Donald Trump For 2024, Poll Shows
Republican voters in Texas support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election against former President Donald Trump by more than 10 percentage points, according to a new poll commissioned by the Republican Party of Texas. .
The survey asked voters likely to participate in the 2024 Texas Republican primary election who they would vote for among six Republican candidates, including DeSantis and Trump. DeSantis was the top pick, with 43% of respondents saying they would vote for him if the primary election were held today. Trump came in second with 32%. Support for DeSantis among voters surveyed jumped to 66% when asked about a situation in which Trump would refuse to run in 2024.
Trump is expected to formally announce his candidacy for a second term as president on Tuesday evening. However, he has taken heat within the party over the past week due to the weaker-than-expected performance of Republicans he endorsed in the midterm elections.
In addition to Trump and DeSantis, the survey asked about the support of four other potential candidates: former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, US Senator Tim Scott of Carolina of the South and former CIA Director and former Secretary of State Mike. Pompeo. These candidates received single-digit support from survey respondents. Neither U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who previously ran for the nomination against Trump, nor Governor Greg Abbott, who was considered a possible candidate, were interviewed in the investigation.
On November 12 and 13, CWS Research surveyed 1,099 demographically proportionate respondents likely to vote in the 2024 Texas primary through online surveys and interactive voice response calls. The polls’ margin of error was +/- 3 percentage points.
In October, CWS conducted a similar poll for Texas Liberty PAC in which Trump voted ahead of DeSantis, with 46% of respondents choosing the former president and 29% choosing the governor of Florida in a hypothetical 2024 primary. jumped to 64% in a situation in which Trump would refuse to run. Instead of Scott and Pompeo, this poll included Cruz and Abbott in its list of six potential candidates. Cruz came last with 3% and Abbott had 4% of respondents saying they supported him. That support rose to 8% for each of them in a scenario in which Trump did not show up.
CWS Research is a new Republican pollster who started this election cycle, working primarily for the far-right Defend Texas Liberty PAC party. His last statewide poll before the Nov. 8 election accurately predicted Abbott’s 11-point margin of victory.
|
