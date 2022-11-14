As far as I’m concerned, it’s over OLD





Imran Khan said on Sunday he no longer blames the United States for his ouster from power, after months of spreading the theory that a foreign plot led to his removal as prime minister.

Mr Khan lost a vote of no confidence in Pakistan’s parliament in April this year and has since claimed the process was the result of a plot between Shehbaz Sharif, the current prime minister, and the United States.

Asked about the conspiracy theory in an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Khan said that as far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me.

Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States, the former prime minister was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The United States has previously dismissed allegations by former cricketers of a plot in Washington to overthrow its government, with officials saying there was absolutely no truth to the claims.

State Department Deputy Spokeswoman Jalina Porter said in April: Let me say quite frankly that there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.

Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true, she said.

Mr Khan first leaked a letter he said contained a threat against the Pakistani government from the United States during a public rally in Islamabad on March 27, as he tried to stay in power.

On Sunday, Mr. Khan expressed his desire to have a dignified relationship with Washington if re-elected.

Earlier this month, Mr Khan was shot several times in the leg as he led a march across the country to call for a snap election. He alleged that he had evidence which proves that the current Prime Minister, Mr Sharif, conspired with senior civilian and military officials to kill him.

In October, Mr Khan was banned from holding public office for five years by the country’s electoral commission after being found guilty of corrupt practices, an announcement that sparked major protests from his supporters. supporters and his party.

Separately, Mr Khan admitted in the FT interview that a visit to Moscow a day before the invasion of Ukraine in February was embarrassing, but said the trip had been arranged months in advance. .

