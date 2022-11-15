Donald Trump drops anchor drowning Lake Kari





Former President Donald Trump has the back of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Or does he?

We knew this would happen.

That’s all they have.

That’s all they ever had.

For two years, Kari Lakes Dear Leader has been screaming about a stolen election, despite all the evidence to the contrary. And its most gullible followers, like Lake, followed suit.

And so long before election day, the message from Lake and all the other election deniers was: if we don’t win, it’s only because the other side cheated.

No proof is required.

Lake needs a helping hand, gets an anchor

Just as no evidence of widespread election fraud or cheating ever came from Donald Trump or his lawyers, only failed lawsuits, audits that confirmed election results and debunked conspiracy theories by the dozens.

And so on Monday, when the vote tally doesn’t look great and Lake’s campaign struggles to keep its head above water, Trump drops an anchor to him.

He says what we knew he would say. It says what it says since 2020. No proof required. And no credibility.

Another view: Vote counting isn’t ‘messy’, no matter what Kari Lake says

Trump on social media complained: I guess everyone’s watching Arizona as Kari Lakes’ big easy election win is slowly, but steadily slurped from her and the American people. It’s a very sad thing to watch. Mail-in ballots, long election counts, multi-day elections, machines very few people understand, massive tally centers, and more are an American disaster. Our elections have become an unreliable joke, and the whole world is watching!

I have lived in Arizona since the early 1980s. In all those many decades, the Democrats have not once completely controlled the state government. There have been a few Democratic governors. And there were times when the legislature was pretty tightly divided. But the Republicans have always had the upper hand.

Everything about the conduct of the elections in Arizona should have been approved by the Republicans. The systems in place would not exist without the Republicans. Security measures. The checks. Audits. The process. All of this ushered in the Capitol by or with Republican support.

The story continues

And it’s been proven to be strong and accurate. Again and again.

We now know who the reliable joke is

Even these days, when the good people working for the recorders in Arizona’s 15 counties face ridiculous threats of violence from some of Trump’s wackiest minions, the process has gone awry. for follow-up.

And despite some whining, it looks like Republicans will still have the upper hand in the Legislature and have won a number of other races, up and down the ticket.

It’s pretty obvious now.

People are catching up.

They understood.

Our elections have not become a dubious farce.

The reliable joke is Trump.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Donald Trump drops anchor on drowning Lake Kari

