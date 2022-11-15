The Governor of Bali expresses his thanks to President Joko Widodo and the Minister of Transport

DENPASAR – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir, Joko Widodo accompanied by the Minister of State Secretary, Pratikno, the Minister of Transport, Budi Karya Sumadi, and the Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, inaugurated the VVIP building from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and Segita Emas Port: Sanur to Denpasar, Sampalan to Nusa Penida and Bias Munjul to Nusa Ceningan, Klungkung Regency, Wednesday (9/11/2022) to I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

The VVIP building is called Kreta Bhawana Sanggraha, which means the place where world leaders stay. Prior to its inauguration, the VVIP building held an exemption ceremony on Tuesday (Anggara Pon, Carving), coinciding with the full moon day, November 8, 2022. The development budget of IDR 50 billion comes from the budget of the State (APBN).

President Joko Widodo has repeatedly mentioned the entire VVIP building at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport

Kreta Bhawana Sanggraha is very good, which shows that President Jokowi is very satisfied with the architecture and interior of the VVIP building.

The VVIP building will serve as a direct stopover for heads of state and heads of international institutions, who will begin arriving on November 13, 2022, who will be attending the G20 Presidency Summit on November 15-16, 2022.

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, is truly happy and proud of the inauguration of the VVIP building at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, as it is a world-class quality building, in harmony with the existence from I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport. , as an international airport and Bali’s strategic position as an island which is the main destination for world tourism, and Bali is often used as a venue for world-class meetings.

Construction of Sanur Port in Denpasar, Sampalan Port in Nusa Penida and Bias Munjul Port

in Nusa Ceningan, Klungkung Regency. The construction of the three ports was proposed by the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, in 2019, the construction will start in 2020, and will be completed at the end of October 2022.

The budget for the construction of the three ports is IDR 563 billion, with details for Sanur Port amounting to IDR 376 billion; Port of Sampalan of IDR 90 billion; and Bias Munjul Port from IDR 97 billion, from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).

Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, stressed that the construction of the three ports is part of the development of connected and integrated land, sea and air infrastructure, which is a priority for the development of Bali within the framework of the implementation of the Nangun Sat Kerthi Loka Bali Vision. through the universal development model planned towards a new era of Bali.

Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, has launched the construction of three ports at once to serve people who perform traditional ceremonies, such as going to the Ratu Gede Dalem Ped temple, to serve people who regularly visit Nusa Penida and to serve tourists who are increasingly visiting Nusa. Penida.

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, is very worried to see such a dire situation, because there has been no port for so long that it is uncomfortable and dangerous for people to travel to Nusa Penida.

Astungkara, thanks to the persistent struggle of the Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, through the Minister of Transport, Mr. Budi Karya Sumadi, the construction with a large budget continues, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the budget n did not experience any cuts, so the construction could be completed as planned.

Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, hopes that the management of this port will be carried out in a professional manner, in order to provide benefits for the convenience of public services, to contribute to the economy of the local community and to have an impact on the increase in income. Denpasar City Government and Klungkung Regency Government.

10. The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, thanked His Excellency the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and the Minister of Transport, Budi Karya Sumadi, for their strong commitment to build infrastructure and strategic facilities under the form of the I VVIP building of the Gusti Ngurah Rai airport and three ports.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster said the president would visit Sanur port after the G20 presidency meeting. (arn/jon)