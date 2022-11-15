Imran Khan criticizes Prime Minister Shehbaz; says consulting ‘convict’ on army chief’s appointment violates secret law





Imran Khan criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz and his brother, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, and asked how the prime minister could consult a convict on the appointment of the new leader of the army. | Photo credit: AP

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on November 14 that his party would take legal action against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting with “convict at large” Nawaz Sharif over the appointment of the head of the armed, as it was a violation of the country’s Official Secrets Act.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march to Mandi Bahauddin via video link, Mr Khan stressed that his party’s policy was not to make enemies of anyone, but not to to be the slave of no country.

Mr Khan criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz and his brother, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, and questioned how the PM could consult a convict on the appointment of the new leader of the Army.

“This is a violation of the Official Secrets Act. We will consult with our attorneys […] How can he consult a fugitive and a convict about such an important decision,” Mr Khan told the rally.

The army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is due to retire on November 29.

Prime Minister Shehbaz spent five days in London with his older brother Nawaz to consult him on the appointment of new army chiefs as well as Mr Khan’s snap poll proposal.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday debunked reports of consultation with Nawaz over the appointment of the army chief, saying the decision was “strictly the prerogative of Prime Minister Shehbaz”.

“Consultations have not yet taken place on the appointment of army chiefs. These are just newspaper reports,” he told reporters.

Mr Khan, 70, said the Constitution does not allow consultation on the appointment of the army chief with a convict.

“Nowhere in the world do such things happen? How come a fugitive and an open offender can have the final say on the appointment of Pakistan’s army chief? asked Mr. Khan.

Speaking about his position on diplomatic relations with the United States and other countries, Mr. Khan said, “I am not against any country. I want Pakistan to have friendly relations with all countries, but we should not accept slavery at any cost. terms with India if the Kashmir dispute is settled.”

He again praised India for its independent foreign policy. “Our politics must also be independent. We want good relations with everyone and enmity with no one, but [we] don’t have to accept slavery,” he said.

Mr Khan has again appealed to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a commission to investigate the assassination attempt on his life, the brutal murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and the torture and obscene video leak of the senator Azam Swati.

He added that a “propaganda cell” feeds journalists against him.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November. Mr Khan announced that he would join along at Rawalpindi.

