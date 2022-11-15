



The memoir likens Trump to Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei, who was persecuted by the Catholic Church for promulgating the belief that the Earth revolves around the sun.

Most people once thought these were crazy ideas; many still do. But wild ideas sometimes turn out to be true. The earth revolves around the sun, and it was Hunter Biden, not Russian disinformation agents, who dumped a laptop filled with incriminating evidence at a Delaware repair shop, Trump’s lawyers wrote. Galileo spent his last days under house arrest for spreading heretical ideas, and thousands of dissidents today are arrested or killed by despotic governments intent on suppressing ideas they disapprove of. But that’s not the American way.

Trump’s thesis also describes as correct or at least questionable the idea that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Taking even legal jabs in Silicon Valley is nothing new for the former president. The new filing comes as part of a series of class action lawsuits he filed last year against social media giants, accusing Twitter, Facebook and YouTube of censoring him and his followers. In May, a judge dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter for banning him from the platform, ruling that 9th Circuit precedent rules out the kind of claim Trump is making about private parties who allegedly practiced censorship at the request of the government. The new submission comes on the eve of Trump’s big announcement at Mar-a-Lago where he plans to announce a 2024 presidential race.

The filing also comes after Trump welcomed a new lawyer to his social media company litigation team: former 9th Circuit Chief Judge Alex Kozinski. Kozinski resigned from the bench in 2017 amid investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Trump filed the lawsuits in federal court in South Florida, but judges moved them to Northern California under provisions of the companies’ user agreements that route such cases to courts near the companies’ headquarters. businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.

