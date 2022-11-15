Imran Khan U-turn: Stop blaming the US for his ouster as prime minister | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, has signaled his readiness to mend ties with the United States after he repeatedly accused Washington of conspiring to remove him from power in April.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relations with everyone, especially the United States, he said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Saturday.

While he expressed his willingness to work with the United States if re-elected and said he wanted a dignified relationship with the United States, the 70-year-old also criticized Pakistan’s relations with United States.

Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States, he said.

Commenting on Khan’s remarks, a US State Department spokesperson told Al Jazeera via email that the US appreciates its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential. to American interests.

We will not let propaganda, misinformation and disinformation hinder any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

Khan was removed as prime minister in April following a vote of no confidence in parliament, which he has since blamed on a US-led foreign plot that also involved the powerful Pakistani military establishment and its political rivals.

He never provided evidence to back up his claims. Islamabad and Washington have denied the charges.

The gloves are removed

On November 3, Khan was shot in the leg in the city of Wazirabad in the eastern province of Punjab while leading a protest march to the capital to demand a snap election. The current mandate of the National Assemblies ends in October 2023.

The long march, which started on October 28 from Lahore, resumed after the shooting, and the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is on its way to Islamabad. Although he cannot physically attend, he speaks to his supporters every evening.

Khan told the Financial Times in the interview shortly after he was shot that a snap election was the only way to restore political stability and warned of growing economic upheaval if not held soon .

His popularity has often increased due to his anti-Washington rhetoric, but Khans backtracking on the US conspiracy theory was inevitable, said analyst Mosharraf Zaidi of Islamabad think tank Tabadlab.

It was not the first time Khan had used a populist trope he knows to be wrong to excite his base, Zaidi said.

The reason this comes to the fore now is that the American angle in his conspiracy theory allowed him to attack military leaders without actually attacking them, Zaidi told Al Jazeera.

Now that the gloves between him and General Bajwa [Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa] come loose, the usefulness of maintaining the American plating is greatly diminished.

While the United States has always been one of Pakistan’s close allies, the past decade has seen a cooling off despite Washington being Islamabad’s main economic and security partner.

Pakistan has received over $30 billion in aid in the past 20 years alone as one of the key US partners in the so-called war on terror in Afghanistan.

A senior PTI official denied that Khan was anti-American, saying instead that he was simply questioning Washington’s policy.

Imran Khan was never an anti-American politician, his narrative was never anti-American, Asad Umar said.

His policy is that American policy is never consistent with American ideals themselves, neither in the interest of our region, nor in the interest of America itself. There is a very clear distinction in his criticism that must be drawn to take his statements into account. context, Umar told Al Jazeera.

In a video address on Monday, Khan alleged that a propaganda cell that feeds journalists who are in their [governments] pockets. Every time I give an interview they are told to specifically choose particular parts of it and share them without context.

Khan said this happened because the purpose of those in the alleged cell was to show that he once said something and is now saying something else.

True to his story, Khan added: We want good relations with everyone. Let it be China. Let it be Russia. Let it be America. We don’t want to be slaves to anyone.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attacked Khan in a Twitter post on Monday night, saying his predecessor’s interview with the Financial Times was a reminder of the vicious role he played in damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations.

The nation is shocked by his deceit and betrayal inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan, Sharif said.

Niazi’s interview with FT in which he refuted his foreign conspiracy theory is a reminder of the vicious role he played in damaging Pakistan’s foreign relations while pursuing his own petty politics. The nation is shocked by his deceit and betrayal inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 14, 2022

Zaidi, the analyst, believes Khan will continue to play one game with his supporters and another with publications such as the FT [Financial Times] because his main audience is his supporter vulnerable to populism.

He added: Once he has the power, he can always backtrack on the absurd and blatantly untrue master-slave type narratives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/14/imran-khan-u-turn-no-longer-blames-us-for-removal-as-premier The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos