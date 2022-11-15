Does running for president protect Donald Trump from legal trouble? No. – NBC 6 South Florida





By all indications, former President Donald Trump is gearing up to announce his 2024 presidential bid, possibly as early as Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Could his status as a presidential candidate limit his exposure in several ongoing legal battles?

Legal experts told PolitiFact that Trump would not benefit in any official way by officially announcing his candidacy, especially two years before the next election. And the unofficial benefits would be modest at best, experts said.

“Being a candidate gives Trump no legal protection from criminal prosecution for crimes committed during or after his presidency,” said Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas. “If he were running as an incumbent, it might be different, but right now his status is Florida resident, not president.”

What legal issues is Trump currently facing?

The most significant legal concerns for Trump involve these four issues:

Handling Presidential Records: The Justice Department is investigating government documents transferred from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. In August, federal officials searched his estate and removed thousands of documents, some of which were classified. This could result in criminal charges, but none have yet been filed.

Trump business practices: The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a civil investigation into Trump’s businesses for alleged fraud in the valuation of his properties. In a similar vein, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is continuing an investigation into possible criminal activity by Trump’s companies, although the status of that investigation is unclear.

Involvement in the January 6, 2021 riot: Parallel investigations are ongoing into the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and the events leading up to it. A House select committee has been investigating the case for more than a year and could eventually produce criminal referrals to the Justice Department. Simultaneously, the Justice Department prosecuted hundreds of Capitol rioters. It’s conceivable that Trump could face criminal risks starting Jan. 6, but that remains unclear so far.

Attempts to alter state election results: Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis is investigating possible criminal charges involving Trump’s efforts to get state officials to meddle in the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, which Joe Biden narrowly won.

Would the announcement of his candidacy for the presidency protect him from one of these probes?

Officially, Trump could get no protection by officially becoming a candidate, experts said.

“Donald Trump, the nominee remains a private citizen, and the candidacy will not affect any legal action against him or protect him legally in any way,” said Kenneth Gross, senior political law attorney at the Akin Gump office.

Longstanding Justice Department policies prevent sitting presidents from being prosecuted federally, but once they leave office, that restriction no longer holds. The Constitution explicitly says in Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 that former presidents can be indicted for actions taken during their presidency.

And the same goes for presidential candidates who aren’t already president, said Ric Simmons, a law professor at Ohio State University. “There are no policy rules or guidelines that prohibit a prosecutor from indicting a presidential candidate,” Simmons said.

There’s one rule that could potentially benefit a Trump nominee, but it wouldn’t come into play for the better part of two years: the Justice Department’s longstanding standards prohibiting taking political action at the time of an election.

This was recently reiterated in a memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland signed on May 25, 2022. He wrote:

“The Department of Justice has a strong interest in prosecuting election-related crimes, such as those involving federal and state campaign finance laws, federal patronage laws, and corruption of the electoral process. Departmental employees, however, must be particularly sensitive to safeguarding the Department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality and impartiality.

“Simply put, partisan politics should play no role in the decisions of federal investigators or prosecutors regarding criminal investigations or charges. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors can never choose the timing of public statements. (whether awarded or not), investigative steps, criminal charges, or other action in any matter or matter for the purpose of affecting an election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or to a political party.”

Neither this memo nor previous ones have set a specific length for the “period of silence” around elections, although 60 days is often used as a rough estimate.

“Some say there’s a 60-day dark period, when public filings shouldn’t take place, but that’s not part of any written policy,” said Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in the Eastern District. of Michigan, at PolitiFact in 2018.

All existing investigations could continue until the fall of 2024, experts said. And if anything, the recent conclusion of the 2022 mid-term reviews means that any period of silence is now over and could produce a spike in investigative activity.

“There are a lot of notices and approvals needed once someone declares themselves president, but an impeachment is possible if approved by the attorney general,” said James Robenalt, a lawyer with the law firm Thompson Hine. and specialist in Watergate and other political investigations.

How could Trump benefit from the announcement of his offer?

Any informal benefit from announcing his bid at this stage would be modest, if that, experts agreed.

“While being a declared candidate offers him no legal protection, it does allow him to claim that any investigation is politically motivated,” said Elise Bean, Sen’s former congressional investigator. Carl Levin, D-Mich., who now works for the Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy at Wayne State University School of Law.

The question in Trump’s case is whether that would bring any added benefit. Since losing in 2020, Trump has hinted that he wants to run for president again, so the rhetorical impact may be minimal.

“This appearance of political motivation could deter a prosecutor from pressing charges, and it could potentially be a factor in any jury’s decision whether or not to convict,” Simmons said. “However, given that almost everyone knows that Trump will already declare himself a candidate, it’s unclear how important that factor would be.”

Either way, any prosecution would be careful to dot every “i” and cross out every “t,” Gross said.

“I don’t think a formal announcement will inhibit prosecutors, but it will lead them to make sure their cases are resolved in six ways through Sunday,” he said.

This story originally appeared on politifact.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/politics/politifact/politifact-does-running-for-president-protect-donald-trump-from-legal-issues-no/2908735/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos