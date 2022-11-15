“Sundar” Mayur Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sculpts Narendra Modi statue, fans say “Roz Jethalal Ko Topi Pehnate The, Ab…”





Over the past few months, TV’s most beloved sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been making headlines for several reasons. From who will enter Dayaben Disha Vakanis shoes, why Shailesh Lodha left the series, there are thousands of questions that fans want manufacturers to answer. However, currently the show is making headlines because of Sundar Lal. The character is played by reel Disha Vakanis and real-life brother Mayur Vakani. For those who don’t know, TMKOCs Sundarlal is a great artist who often grabs everyone’s attention with his impeccable sculptures. Recently, Mayur Vakani took to social media to share some interesting photos of his latest art and we have to say he totally nails it. In the photos, Mayur aka Sundarlal shared some snaps of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sculpture. Captioning the photo he wrote, ‘SELFIE WITH PM’, a final touch-up to the sculpture created by Mayur Vakani and his team. Shortly after Mayur Vakani shared the photos, netizens left hilarious comments. Commenting on the photos, one user wrote, “Roj sundar lal jethalal ko topi pahnate the ab modiji ko pahnate huye.” While another said, Lagta hai ab jetha ko accord k modi ji ka number lagaya hai sundar bhai. Check it out below: Earlier, Mayur Vakani and her sister Disha Vakani were in the news when reports of Dayabens suffering from throat cancer surfaced on the web. Denying the same, Mayur Vakani had told ETimes, Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (those kind of rumors keep making rounds in the media and there is no truth in that). She’s lusty and warm and none of that is true. Every day we hear baseless rumors about him, but fans shouldn’t believe any of them. Coming back, what do you think about the sculpture of Mayur Vakanis PM Narendra Modis? Well, if you ask us, we’re all praise. Must read: Neha Kakkar’s “O Sajna” is “even better” than Falguni Pathak’s “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” says Dhananshree Verma, says “We have grown…” Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/television/taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmahs-sundar-mayur-vakani-sculpts-narendra-modis-statue-fans-say-roz-jethalal-ko-topi-pehnate-the-ab/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos