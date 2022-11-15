Politics
Latest political news: Union leader calls in new ethics counselor to help tackle ‘toxic work culture’ in Whitehall | Political news
Rishi Sunak gave another hint that the triple pension lock will be kept in place in the fall statement.
The lockdown means pensions increase in line with wage growth, inflation or 2.5% – whichever is higher.
It’s a clear commitment for the Conservatives, and they already put it on hold once they emerged from the pandemic, when wage growth soared after everyone returned to work.
Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Mr Sunak said: “My record as chancellor shows that I care a lot about these retirees, especially when it comes to energy and heating, because they are particularly vulnerable to the cold.
“That’s why when I announced support earlier this year as Chancellor, we made additional arrangements for pensioners to receive up to £300 on top of their winter fuel payments to help them to meet energy bills during the winter.
“So I’m someone who understands the special challenge of retirees. They will always be at the forefront of my mind.”
He added: “I can’t comment on any specific policies four or five days before the financials, but fairness and compassion will be at the heart of everything we do.”
We will build houses where “we need them to be built”
The Prime Minister declined to describe his upgrade plans as a “liberalization of planning”.
He said: “We have the Leveling and Regeneration Bill which will make its way through Parliament and I think what you will see there is an approach to planning which ensures that we build houses in the places we need them built, bring the communities with us on this.”
“And on supply-side reform, I think we can do a lot – not just planning, free ports are a good example of that, labor markets are another opportunity, technology regulation and innovation, there is a bill going through parliament on gene editing or financial services.
“So look at the big picture, I’m committed to driving growth and I think there’s more than one lever we can pull – all of those would fall into the reform bucket on the side of the offer.”
Conversation on refugee cap not yet
Mr Sunak said looking at a cap for the number of refugees the UK accepts is something that will be looked at once other issues have been resolved.
He said: “I think the first thing is to make sure we can stop a lot of people from coming here illegally.
” To have a conversation [about refugees] can only happen after we have taken all the necessary steps to properly control our borders, so that there are not a large number of people coming here illegally. »
He added: “Once we’ve done that, obviously we can have a conversation about the right amount of people that we can safely and sustainably give shelter and refuge to.
“Now it’s something we’ve always done. It’s something we should all be very proud of. And we’ve seen it recently with Ukraine and Syria, with Afghanistan, with Hong Kong .
“So of course it’s something we’ve always done and will continue to do.”
Mr Sunak added that he did not believe ID cards were “the right way” to solve migration problems.
