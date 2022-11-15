Here’s Proof Donald Trump Doesn’t Really Care About the Republican Party





CN—

The Republican Party is in shock after seeing its hopes of controlling the Senate in 2023 dashed and finding itself in a close battle for the majority in the House.

There are still several uncalled house races that will determine control. And while he won’t decide the Senate majority, the ever-important runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia won’t take place until Dec. 6.

GOP leaders are scrambling not just to retain their leadership positions, but to understand exactly what message midterm voters have been sending them and how to adjust to what the country now expects of them.

In this whirlwind of uncertainty, Donald Trump seems set to announce his third presidential candidacy at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

Despite urgings from some segments of the party, there doesn’t appear to be any change in Trump’s plan. He was eager to enter the race and, in his opinion, he waited long enough. (Long enough being, in this example, a week after the midterm elections.)

It’s classic Trump and a reminder that his real focus is (and always has been) himself.

Trump is eager to launch his 2024 campaign for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to his desire to shut down the momentum of other candidates (notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis) and, perhaps, to try to insulate himself from his own growing legal problems. He also likely wants to change history in the GOP blame game where he faces significant criticism for his midterm role.

But what Trump perceives as good for him, at least in this case, is not what is best for the party.

What’s best for the band is clearly to take time, heal their wounds, assess what went wrong and figure out how to fix it.

Instead, the Republican Party, thanks to Trump, will be thrust straight into the 2024 race, with the former president demanding endorsements and loyalty from elected officials who are still trying to figure out what just happened. last week.

The point: Trump talks about Trump. He’s the leader of the Republican Party, yes, but he just doesn’t prioritize the good of the party over his own good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/14/politics/trump-republican-party-2024-bid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos