Imran Khan again targets Pakistani army, accuses it of weakening independent institutions





ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan once again took aim at the military and accused it of weakening independent institutions in the past and dealing with political dynasties as if they were above the law. The 70-year-old former cricketer turned politician, who is recovering from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt, has been at odds with the military for months after he was ousted as prime minister in April. Khan alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a sinister plot to assassinate him in the same way as former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist. In an interview with the Financial Times, he said: The military can play a constructive role in my future plans for Pakistan. But it has to be that balance. You cannot have an elected government which has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies elsewhere,” he told the British newspaper. Khan accused the military of previously weakening independent institutions and, along with political dynasties like the Sharif family, of acting as if they were above the law. When Khan was in power, the opposition accused him of trying to bring in an army chief of his choosing who could support his alleged agenda of victimizing opposition leaders. Since he lost power in April this year, the equation has changed and now Khan says the coalition government wants to install an army chief of their choice to protect looted wealth and steal the general election. Over 75 years in existence, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy. Some analysts call his criticisms of the army a cynical attempt to entice them to support him and try to influence the next selection of a new army chief. During the interview, Khan denied this and said he wanted the new army chief to be selected on merit.

