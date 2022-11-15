Moment of the first lady falling, slipping on the steps of the plane Here is the last condition of Iriana Joko Widodo!





Jakarta After Kaesang’s name popped up on social media Twitter, now it’s his mother, Iriana Joko Widodo’s turn. (14/11/2022) The name IrianaJoko Widodo appeared as trend hastag on social networks Twitter after the broadcast of the video of him sliding down the stairs of the plane. The incident that happened to Iriana Joko Widodo is known to have happened when she and her husband Jokow Widodo arrived at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali. At that time, President Joko Widodo had just arrived from Solo and was descending at the same time as the first lady.

The moment Iriana Jokowi was assisted by bodyguards (Special) As he descended the stairs, an incident occurred. Iriana Joko Widodo slipped and sat down. However, it appears on camera that Joko Widodo was still holding his wife’s hand when the incident happened. Seeing the incident of the first lady falling, it seemed two bodyguards rushed to help. Not necessarily standing, the president and the bodyguards allowed Iriana Joko Widodo to sit down first. The Iriana fall incident happened around 11:35 a.m. WITA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvonenews.com/berita/nasional/81513-momen-jatuhnya-ibu-negara-tergelincir-di-tangga-pesawat-begini-kondisi-terbaru-iriana-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

