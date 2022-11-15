Donald Trump gave an emotional speech at Tiffany’s wedding about not spending money on hurricane preparedness





Over the weekend, Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, married Michael Boulos, the Lebanese-born, London-based heir to a Nigerian utility vehicle distribution and assembly company, among others . They met at Lindsay Lohans ill-fated beach club in Mykonos, and rest is HER story. (Tiffany’s story, that is. Not Lindsay. You’ll have to head to Netflix for the latter right now.)

There was a beautiful symmetry to the weekend nuptials. Tiffany announced her engagement with a photo alongside her fiancé at the White House in January 2021 as the sun set on the last full day of her father’s presidency. And they married at Mar-a-Lago, once called the White House of the South, the day her party lost the Senate. Frankly, it’s wonderful. Prettier than even the arches of multicolored hydrangeas above the driveway, Trump went with her.

Trump himself was of course there as host and looked like he had eaten a bowl of fresh carrots that morning. His wife, Melania, stunned, as usual. They seemed great together and not at all at odds with Pennsylvania underdog Mehmet Oz, as previously stated.

Ivanka Trump has posted generously since the wedding, as a proud older sister would. She and her family wore Tiffany blue, like in the jewelry store. Everything is very on point! To quote Vanity Fair, Tiffany’s name derives from that of the famous jewelry store on Fifth Avenue, adjacent to Trump Tower. Donald had bought the stores’ air rights for $5 million while he was still in the process of closing the deal to build the iconic building that bears his name. Tiffany’s arrival was announced at a press conference in the lobby of the Palace Theater in New York, where Marla Maples had played the sexy girlfriend of wealthy showman Florenz Ziegfeld in The Will Rogers Follies the previous year.

The rest of Trump’s daughters wore pastels with the exception of Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, who wore funereal black. Ivanka cropped Guilfoyle from a photo she posted to both her Instagram page and Stories. You’d think that meant something about how the family feels about Guilfoyle, but it could just as well have been that black spoiled the image. On Sunday, after a family golf outing and a little back online, she posted the full picture, Guilfoyle and all, along with some hearts. Fixed!

All in all, it was a miracle of a marriage. Hurricane Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm and passed Palm Beach before Friday, leaving perfect weather behind. According to Page Six, Trump didn’t mention the air rights to Tiffany’s, the store, but instead gave a moving speech about how hurricanes cost money, and it’s better to take a chance on not spending one. extra dollar at an already lavish ceremony:

They were worried about the rain. They said, sir, we’re going to build a big tent over the pool. I don’t want a tent because if you build a tent, two things: first, it’s very expensive. Who wants to spend the money? And two, it’s just not the same thing. And I said: Let’s take our chances, right Tiff?

Congratulations to the couple. May you always find the right metaphor.

