Did Joe Biden and Xi Jinping reduce the risk of war in Taiwan?

In the moments before Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Indonesia on Monday for the first time as heads of state, it was unclear what tone Xi would set. Relations between the two most powerful countries in the world have deteriorated to their most hostile status in half a century. Xi, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, is adept at political theatrics that convey mood or advantage, but, at the Grand Hyatt in Bali, he greeted Biden with a willing smile and a handshake that suggested he there could be hope, as the Chinese government later said, for a return of Sino-US relations to a healthy and stable path of development. It was a warm encounter in a chilling time, though any return to the old course of relations between the two countries is a goal that seems so implausible to Washington that it underscores the length of Beijing’s alienation.

Xi and Biden have known each other since they met as vice presidents in 2011, and they spoke by phone or video five times during Bidens presidency, but, until Monday, they did not were not met in person. The absence of a meeting reflected a feeling of mistrust between the two parties. Other lines of communication were also dwindling: In August, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan to protest China’s encroachment, including its threats of invasion, the Xi government suspended climate talks and other dialogues on maritime security, counter-narcotics, and transnational crime. In Bali, once the two sides took their seats, during an official retreat to an acre of flower arrangements, Biden nodded as the break ended: It’s just great to see you, said he said, adding: I undertake to keep the lines. open communications.

It sounds like a boilerplate, but the risk of miscommunication is real at a time when an increasing number of Chinese and American planes and ships are at risk of collisions in Asia, and American officials fear that the more Xi eliminates his rivals in Chinese politics, the more his advisers could avoid giving bad news about diplomatic relations. Even a hotline between the two countries has been unreliable because, as my colleague Dexter Filkins wrote in the magazine this week, sometimes the Chinese don’t pick up.

The Monday meeting lasted three hours and so far the willingness to undertake more meetings seemed to be the most tangible result. White House officials announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would make his first trip to China and that climate envoys would resume negotiations, along with other joint working groups. Danny Russel, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, who was a diplomat advising Biden in previous meetings with Xi, told me he saw no signs of fundamental concessions on either side. But the white smoke emerging from their first in-person bilateral summit is encouraging. Direct dialogue and systemic engagement are a necessary, though not sufficient, condition to stem the downward spiral of strategic rivalry, he said.

However, the most sensitive issues have not been resolved. Bidens’ advisers were eager to hear if Xi would reveal any tension with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assault. In February, Xi and Putin announced a no-holds-barred partnership between their countries, less than three weeks before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Their partnership, which many foreign governments have taken as a sign of China’s estrangement from Western democracy, has endured despite Russia’s weakening military performance, human rights violations man and the threats of nuclear weapons. But, recently, Chinese officials have shown flashes of frustration; according to FinancialTimesa Chinese official says Putin did not tell Xi the truth, adding that some Chinese nationals living in Ukraine died during the evacuation [although] we cannot make this public. After Bidens’ meeting with Xi, a White House summary said the two leaders emphasized their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But the Chinese summary of the meeting makes no mention of a common position on nuclear weapons. Evan Feigenbaum, vice president of studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, tweeted that China’s silence on this point was spectacularly unnecessary from the point of view of Moscow’s public reporting just now.

There is a long list of other points of tension, including China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang and elsewhere, U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, and export controls that will limit China’s access. China to advanced semiconductor industry components. Neither of these received first place in this brief encounter, and each will continue to divide the two. The most pressing issue is Taiwan’s future, and on this the meeting made it clear that neither side is ready to negotiate to reduce the risk of conflict. Since taking power in 2012, Xi has said that the Communist Party’s long-standing and unfulfilled goal of taking Taiwan cannot be passed down from generation to generation, and recently the Chinese military has staged military exercises with amphibious landings and sent forces to Fujian province. , near the Taiwan Strait. In Washington, the moves have intensified calls for the United States to pledge military support to Taiwan in the event of a conflict. Biden has gone further than any president in decades saying he would risk American lives to protect democracy in Taiwan, while insisting that official policy has not moved in the direction of greater autonomy for Taiwan.

At the press conference after his meeting with Xi, Biden reiterated that the policy had not changed and sought to quell speculation: I don’t think there is an imminent attempt by China to to invade Taiwan, he said. But Chinese officials have struggled to reconcile Bidens’ highly visible commitments to Taiwan with his insistence that nothing has changed. This can sometimes appear as a deliberate strategy of ambiguity. In the official summary of China’s meeting, the officials gestured toward contradiction, writing: It is hoped that the US side will keep its words. Xi clearly hopes to return relations with America to a calmer era. History is the best textbook, he told Biden, when they met. We should therefore take history as a mirror and let it guide the future. But, in Washington, the history of US-China relations is seen as an unsatisfactory chapter, and it is unclear whether Xi received a clear picture of this new reality through lower diplomatic channels.

In this respect, summits like the Bali meeting matter more than the turgid declarations issued afterwards. After nearly two years of duel of rhetoric from a distance, it was an opportunity for the two men to assess, in person, the other changes since their last meeting, in 2017 adjustments of tone, urgency, confidence and vulnerability. In their public comments, the two remarked on the frankness of their exchanges, which seems pro forma, except that Xi’s predecessors, on the other hand, were known for their dutiful recitations of their talking points. Ryan Hass, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former director for China at the National Security Council, told me it seemed both sides suggested a fundamental desire to show they could handle competition without resorting to conflict. . He said, They gave a signal to their respective teams to explore efforts to stabilize relations. The real measure of today’s meeting will be where the relationship is in six months.

Ultimately, the personal and strategic relationship between these two leaders could prove far more important for geopolitics than anyone predicted more than a decade ago, when they traveled together in China and in the USA. At the time, Xi was widely misunderstood in the West as a promising man with a penchant for business and trade, who was subject to hopes projected among Western leaders that he would steer China toward a more open future. Biden was a fellow politico, with no obvious path to the presidency, but quite sensitive at his fingertips for the political body language he told Xi advisers I think we have our hands full with this guy.

Near the end of his comments to reporters in Bali, Biden said he was not suggesting it was kumbaya. There will be many disagreements ahead. But I do not believe, he continued, that the United States and China have entered a new cold war. It was, it seemed, more of an aspiration note than a description.