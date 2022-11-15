Biden, Xi, not Putin gather at G20 summit in Bali in diplomatic victory for host Indonesia

US President Joe Biden has joined world leaders on the island of Bali, Indonesia for the G-20 summit hosted by President Joko Widodo.

“I don’t think I’m going home,” Biden joked during a meeting with Widodo on the sidelines of the summit. “You made me stay on the beach.”





“It’s great to see you again, Jokowi,” Biden said, using the Indonesian leader’s nickname. “It’s a you’ve been a good friend.”

The friendly banter belies months of intense diplomatic back-and-forth between Washington and Jakarta ahead of the gathering of leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies that was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and Western pressure to isolate Russia.

Seventeen members of the G-20 are represented by their heads of government, including the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders of industrialized countries as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending in person and it is unclear whether he will participate virtually. President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate virtually although Ukraine is not a member of the group.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dodged questions about whether Biden is happy with the final list of attendees. He said Biden saw the summit as an opportunity for leaders of major world economies to deal with the aftermath of Russia’s war in Ukraine and would focus on practical issues such as food security, energy security and reform. debt.

“And so ‘happy/unhappy’ I think is not quite the right way to think about, you know, whether President Putin chose to run or not,” Sullivan told VOA aboard ‘Air Force One Sunday, en route to Bali. “President Putin made his decision for his reasons under the pressures he faces.”

Sullivan declined to answer whether Biden planned to walk out if Putin participated virtually.

“It’s a hypothesis that we haven’t committed to yet, in terms of the president’s reaction,” he said.

Optimal result

While Widodo has had to manage more geopolitical tensions than he bargained for as the host of the summit, from Jakarta’s perspective, having Western leaders as well as leaders from China, Japan, Korea from the South, from India and others, without embarrassing Moscow is an optimal result.

“Discussion[s] also very, very good and I’m glad that America and China [can] also be here,” Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Saturday.

Inviting Zelenskyy was diplomatic common ground for Widodo, who argued he had no flexibility to disinvite Moscow despite boycott threats from Western leaders.

“And finally, Western countries backed down. They blinked; Indonesia succeeded,” Aaron Connelly, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told VOA. “Indonesia is very comfortable in this space, being a non-aligned power, trying to summon major powers that are at odds with each other.”

Jakarta will try to stay focused on three main pillars he has selected under his chairmanship, global health architecture, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation. He wants to ensure that the agenda set not only by governments, but also by business and civil society actors, is carried forward until the next G-20 meeting under India’s auspices. as next year’s chair, Dinna Prapto Raharja, founder of Jakarta-based think tank Synergy Policies, told VOA.

Moreover, with the geopolitical fault lines accentuated by the war in Ukraine, Jakarta aims not to inflame further tensions and to keep its options open.

Indonesia faces a new kind of balance, she said. “We don’t know where this will end. But it certainly won’t be the era of unipolarism where the United States is the only great power.”

Biden Jokowi

Widodo’s government is targeting $89 billion in investment for next year and is aggressively seeking funding for the relocation of its capital to Borneo, a project estimated at $34 billion.

During their meeting, Biden and Widodo discussed expanding their partnership, including through the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership, according to the White House. PGII is the West’s infrastructure funding program to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Washington and Jakarta unveil PGII initiatives on Indonesia’s energy transition at summit. The countries are also launching a $698 million agreement to develop climate-friendly transport infrastructure in five Indonesian provinces and increase access to finance for Indonesian women-owned businesses and micro and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, trials of a nearly $8 billion high-speed rail project linking Jakarta and Bandung, part of China’s BRI, will be carried out at the G-20 summit and are expected to launch next year. .

Ahadian Utama contributed to this report