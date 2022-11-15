In Bali, PM Modi meets Indians to attend G20 summit with top world leaders | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali on Monday for the G20 summit and sideline bilateral meetings with top leaders attending the annual conference of the world’s major economies. Halo Indonesia. Arrived in Bali to participate in the G20 summit. I look forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues, Modi tweeted in Indonesian. Hello Indonesia. Arrived in Bali to participate in the G20 summit. I look forward to having discussions with world leaders on various global issues. @g20org pic.twitter.com/bmRHZj8dxt Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022 The two-day summit kicked off on Tuesday morning and will bring together US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among leaders from 20 countries and the European Union who make up the group. Meanwhile, shortly after landing in Bali, Modi encountered some Indians. “During the Bali summit, I will have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, the environment, health and digital transformation,” Modi said before leaving Delhi. Modi said he would meet the leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them. Modi will have separate bilateral meetings with a number of leaders on the sidelines of the summit, but it was not immediately clear whether a separate meeting between Modi and Xi, who arrived in Bali earlier in the day, was in the works. If it does, it would be the first one-on-one interaction between Modi and Xi since the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. During the Summit of the Cooperation Organization of Shanghai (OCS) in Samarkand in Uzbekistan in September, the two crossed paths. In Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said maintaining healthy relations was in the fundamental interests of China and India and their peoples. “We hope the Indian side will work with China in the same direction, carry forward the important common understandings reached between the Chinese and Indian leaders, promote healthy and steady development of relations and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and our other countries. developing,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said. “As for the question you raised about a meeting between Chinese and Indian leaders, I have nothing to share,” she added. (With PTI entries)

