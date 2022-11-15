Can Imran Khan make a difference in Pakistani politics?





OPINION

Syed Fattahul Alim | Posted: Nov 14, 2022 8:15:47 PM

As Punjab police investigate the Nov. 3 shooting of Imran Khan at a protest rally by his party in Wazirabad, some 100 kilometers north of Lahore, the former prime minister of Pakistan , the politician-turned-cricket star, is now trying to bounce back to power. Although he is still recovering from his gunshot wound to the leg, he called on his party activists to continue the protest march to the country’s administrative capital, Islamabad, to insist on his demand to overthrow the outgoing government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and to impose early elections.

There is no doubt that Mr. Khan is hugely popular among the country’s younger generation. And that is evident from the large crowds of young people who swell the ranks of his so-called “long marches” organized by his party, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), since he was ousted from power in April by the opposition. in the Pakistani parliament through a no-confidence motion against him. But complaining of a foreign plot behind his ousting and blaming the then opposition and currently ruling coalition as complicit in the plot, he launched a crusade against the ruling elite with a vow to gain what he called it “true freedom” for his people. .

So, does any of this have anything to do with the shooting attack on him? For what the arrested assailant said in his confession about his motive for killing Mr Khan is hardly convincing. And the fact that Mr Khan blamed the government and senior officials for the assassination attempt further muddied the issue. The whole incident certainly does not bode well for a country going through an economic crisis comparable to the situation in Sri Lanka before that country went bankrupt. And as if that weren’t enough, the highly climate-vulnerable nation has been devastated by floods, the worst of their kind in living memory, heavy downpours that have so far claimed more than 1,700 lives and caused damage to life and property worth 40 US dollars. billion.

Even so, politicians both in position and in opposition in this country have not for a moment shown the will to make peace. And the latest incident of armed attack on Mr Khan only evokes memories of the country’s bloody political past. One can recall here the tragedy that struck the nation during a pre-election campaign rally of then opposition leader Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat National Bagh in Rawalpindi. Because gunshots followed by the explosion of a suicide bomb killed her and 23 other people at this gathering. It would be interesting to note at this point that the late Benazir Bhutto’s party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is now a coalition partner of the incumbent government in Islamabad. Like other post-colonial nations in South Asia, Pakistani politics is marked by mutual mistrust and intolerance. Even India, where parliamentary democracy has taken root since independence, is no stranger to such tragedies.

The Deep State is said to be pulling the strings of Pakistani politics. Elections, it is widely accepted, are not free from outside influences. Post-election governments, they say, therefore remain beholden to the cliques of the said Deep State. And these forces do not allow elected governments to complete their terms. It is alleged that Mr Khan himself had the blessing of such coteries when he won the 2018 elections. But Pakistan’s younger generation appears to have trusted Imran Khan. Will he be able to make a difference in Pakistani politics?

