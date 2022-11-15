Frankly, I’m tired of losing. These Utah Republicans want Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024, not Donald Trump





State Sen. Todd Weiler says Donald Trump sunk GOP candidates midterm in 2022.

(Rebecca Blackwell | AP) Republican incumbent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrives to speak to supporters on election night after winning his re-election race in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Nearly 100 Utah Republican elected officials are urging DeSantis to enter the 2024 GOP nominating contest against Donald Trump.

| Nov 14, 2022, 10:05 PM

| Update: 10:58 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to launch a third White House bid Tuesday night, but nearly 100 elected Republicans from Utah have signed a statement urging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to consider challenging Trump for the nomination of the GOP in 2024.

State Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, is spearheading the effort.

One of Trump’s messages was that there would be so much winning that people would be tired of winning. Frankly, I’m tired of losing, Weiler said.

Weilers’ statement indicates that the nation stands at a crossroads and calls for strong leadership.

We need a leader who will unite the nation. Governor Ron DeSantis has served his country and state well and ably met the many challenges Florida faced during his first term, the statement said.

DeSantis is quickly becoming a favorite among Republicans, especially after winning a landslide victory last week. A recent YouGov poll conducted after the midterm elections finds more Republicans and Republican-leaning independents favor DeSantis over Trump as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, 42% to 35%.

Many Republicans blame Trump for poor midterm party performance after skyrocketing expectations that the GOP would regain control of Congress. Instead, Democrats retained a majority in the Senate, while Republicans are likely to win a slim majority in the House. Due to this midterm election unrest, several of Trump’s advisers urged him to delay his presidential announcement, but Trump is reportedly moving ahead, according to The Washington Post.

The list of Utah Republicans who signed the letter of support for DeSantis includes several members of the Legislative Assembly, including Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City and House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper. Others who added their signatures include state auditor John Dougall, several mayors and city and county council members.

State officials aren’t done counting all the votes for the 2022 midterm elections, so is the Utah Republicans’ press release premature? Weiler doesn’t think so, noting that Trump is launching the 2024 presidential contest, ready or not.

The last two elections have proven that Donald Trump is a drag on the party. I think now is the time to send the message. After six years of Trump’s party dominance, it’s important that people who want to see the party move forward step up, Weiler says.

Utah Republican Party Chairman Carson Jorgensen said he fears it’s too early for the party to begin to split into factions.

Let’s see how it goes. When it comes from the top down, it never works. Let the people decide. But let’s not kill ourselves in the meantime and dig this rift deeper. We are all on the same team and have the same end goal, Jorgensen said.

Utah is one of the most Trump-skeptical Republican-led states. In 2016, Trump finished far behind Ted Cruz and John Kasich in the Republican presidential caucus, carrying the state with just 45.5%. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump won Utah, getting just 58.13% of the vote. The last Republican presidential candidate to win Utah by less than 60% was Bob Dole with 54.8% in 1996.

DeSantis traveled to Utah in July for a fundraiser where attendees paid $5,000 or more to attend. DeSantis and Trump backed Republican Mike Lee in his successful U.S. Senate race against independent Evan McMullin. DeSantis cut a TV spot for the conservative Club for Growth and recorded a robocall that went out to Utah voters in the days leading up to the midterm elections.

