EXPLAINER: Russia’s war, climate among vexing issues at G-20 | WETM





NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) President Joe Biden and other leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will have the opportunity to discuss the world’s most pressing issues at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. Their discussions begin on Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recovering together, recovering stronger” after the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences. But tensions sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have complicated host Indonesia’s efforts to build consensus to tackle climate change, improve food security, build stronger health systems and navigate in the perilous task of controlling inflation while trying to avoid recessions. Some details about the group and the summit this week: WHAT IS G-20? The forum of 19 of the largest national economies and the European Union was formed to encourage cooperation and coordination on global issues such as financial stability, climate change and sustainable economic growth. Members of the G-20 include both industrialized and developing countries and represent 80% of global economic activity and two-thirds of the world’s population. Member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico , Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. All of their leaders are expected except for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his place. Non-members invited to the meeting include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is expected to participate online. UKRAINE AND RUSSIA As host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo tried to bridge divisions within the G-20 over the war in Ukraine. A key question looming over the meeting is whether Russia will agree to extend the UN Black Sea Grains Initiative, which is up for renewal on Nov. 19. The deal allowed Ukraine, a major global grain producer, to resume exports from ports that had been largely blocked for months. because of the war. In addition to wars that resulted in destruction and human suffering, the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, driving up prices and shifting much of the highs to the food and energy security. This has pushed inflation to high levels for decades in many countries, complicating efforts to support recovery from the pandemic and increasing recession risks for many economies. The war will likely prevent the G-20 leaders from issuing an official joint communiqué after the meeting. OTHER KEY ISSUES The official focus of the summits is financial stability, healthcare, sustainable energy and digital transformation. At a business summit on the sidelines of the G-20, Indonesia highlights sustainable energy and innovation, women’s empowerment and more equitable growth. The events are also a chance to showcase tropical and scenic Bali as a tourist destination. The G-20’s original mission was to address economic challenges, but it has expanded to cover many other issues, from terrorism and money laundering to health initiatives and climate change. In discussions ahead of leaders’ meetings, health and finance ministers agreed to establish a fund to help finance pandemic preparedness and response, Indonesian officials said on Saturday. The fund will help fill a $10 billion funding gap and initially had commitments of $1.4 billion, with more to be announced. THE CHINA FACTOR On the sidelines of the G-20, President Joe Biden held his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since Biden took office in January 2021. Relations between the world’s two largest economies are plagued by mistrust over technology and trade and the discord over the Russian invasion. from Ukraine. Biden said he’s looking for ways to manage our differences “and keep the competition from becoming a close conflict.” Xi said he hoped they would chart the right course for China-US relations. Cooperation is key to solving larger problems. As the United States and its allies in Europe and Asia face an increasingly assertive China, other G-20 economies like India, Brazil and host Indonesia are walking a tightrope. between the great powers. AND AFTER? The Bali summit follows a United Nations climate conference in Egypt and an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia that Biden and other G-20 leaders attended. . Xi and many other officials will travel from Bali to Bangkok for the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum right after.

