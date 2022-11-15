Joe Biden and Xi Jinping show willingness to improve relations despite Taiwanese tensions

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping used their first face-to-face meeting as leaders to signal their desire to improve US-China relations after relations between the two powers plunged to a decades-long low.

With Taiwanese tensions looming over the meeting, the leaders agreed senior officials would maintain communication on a range of global issues, including climate change, economic stability and food security, a report from the House meeting said. White. The US president later said Antony Blinken, secretary of state, would visit China for further talks.

At a press conference after the meeting, which lasted three hours, Biden said he told Xi that US policy toward Taiwan had not changed at all and that Washington remained committed to a peaceful resolution. tensions. But the White House said the president had raised concerns privately with Xi about China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Xi had warned Biden that Taiwan was at the very heart of China’s core interests and that the issue was the first red line not to be crossed in China-US relations.

Biden said he was not looking for conflict and wanted to handle U.S.-China competition responsibly. I absolutely believe that there is no need for a new cold war, the president said.

Relations between Washington and Beijing hit a new low in August when China held large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, including launching missiles over the island, after Nancy Pelosi became the first president. of the United States House to visit Taipei in a quarter of a century.

Beijing has also closed a number of military and diplomatic channels, including cutting off communications with Washington on issues such as climate change, in response to the crisis. The situation has also raised concerns about a possible accidental conflict and generated more urgency in Washington to consider the possibility of a future war between the world’s two largest economies.

But a more positive note was struck on Monday with the leaders’ first in-person meeting, which followed five previous discussions by phone and videoconference.

Several months from now, we could see the Biden-Xi meeting as the first signs of an inflection point that has begun to slow the spiral toward conflict, said Jessica Chen Weiss, a China expert at Cornell University.

It is encouraging that the two sides have agreed to empower senior officials to develop core principles for the relationship and working groups to make progress on specific issues, Chen Weiss added.

While Bidens’ public remarks were diplomatic, the White House said he was concerned about China’s policy on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

US officials have increasingly warned of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, but Biden has played down those concerns. I don’t think there is an imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan, he said.

Evan Medeiros, a former top White House adviser in China who accompanied Biden when he met Xi in Beijing in 2013, said it was too early to say whether the Bali meeting would help improve relations between the powers, partly because there was no sign that they had found common ground on Taiwan.

When you go through all the pomp and drama, Taiwan is the central issue and the beat of the overall relationship, said Medeiros, now at Georgetown University. The Bali meeting revealed that the best both sides can do at this time is to reduce misunderstandings about existing positions. It’s inherently fragile. In fact, reaching new understandings seems a long way off.

Biden said the two leaders discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and reaffirmed our shared belief that the threat or use of nuclear weapons is completely unacceptable. But the Chinese Foreign Ministry made no mention of the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine in its statement.

John Lee, a China expert at the Hudson Institute, warned that the United States should not take Xi at his word when he made promises to Washington.

Any verbal agreement with Xi should not be relied upon or taken seriously given China’s leaders have long been saying one thing and doing another, Lee said, adding that Biden should use his presence at the G20 to work with allies and supporters. partners to coerce China. .

The Biden-Xi talks were held on the island of Bali on the eve of the G20 summit, hosted by Indonesia.

They came as CIA Director Bill Burns warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in the first known in-person meeting between senior officials from both countries since the invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin.

Burns issued his warning during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara, Turkey on Monday, the United States said.

Additional reporting by Kathrin Hille in Taipei