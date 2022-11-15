Imran Khan on Pakistan’s next army chief





NNA | Updated: November 15, 2022 01:11 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Nov 15 (ANI): As Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf continues to engage in a confrontation with all quarters of the country’s establishment, PTI leader Imran Khan says he doesn’t care if he becomes the country’s next army chief after General Qamar Javed Bajwa retires later this month, if the decision is made on merit. In an exclusive chat with Dawn, former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan said all was well between him and the establishment until his government failed to convict those he accused of corruption and his party refused to name his preferred choice of Chief Minister of Punjab. “The army chief wanted me to have Aleem Khan [as CM Punjab] and I wouldn’t. Because not only were there NAB cases against him, he had occupied and sold government-owned land worth millions,” he claimed. The cricketer-turned-politician has said he wants to bring the rule of law to the country – a strong army. Khan said he was unaware of internal army politics but their relationship was fine. “Later I found out that there was a big problem regarding the next army chief. I never thought about who would be the army chief in November – why would I care , if it’s on merit? It should be the best person. It matters to Sharifs and Zardari… but not to me,” the PTI chief said in the Dawn interview.

Khan, 70, has been embroiled in a political tussle with the coalition government since his ousting in April. His war of words with the country’s establishment has only gotten worse, following the assassination attempt on him this month. On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi, who belongs to Imran’s party, spoke of his “backdoor” efforts to reach out to all political actors. as well as the powers that be to find a viable solution. “Disguised talks are underway with the institutions that matter to settle the differences (between the actors). If the talks are successful, they will be in the public domain. I am mediating as the supreme commander of the armed forces, but I am not a go-between,” he said, as quoted by Dawn. Alvi also added that he was also playing his part in defusing tensions between the institution and party leader Imran Khan. Earlier, Khan said the Pakistani military can play a constructive role in his future plans for Pakistan. “The military can play a constructive role in my future plans for Pakistan,” he told Britain’s The Financial Times. “But it has to be that balance. You cannot have an elected government that has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies elsewhere.” (ANI)

