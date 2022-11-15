Majority of Republicans view Trump warmly, but fewer say so than in the past





Former President Donald Trump tosses Save America hats to the crowd during a campaign rally October 9, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Republicans in the United States continue to have a generally positive view of Donald Trump, but the share expressing warm feelings toward the former president in Pew Research Center polls had declined ahead of the midterm elections in this month.

Six in ten Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (60%) say they feel warm towards Trump, including 41% who feel very warm, according to a Center survey conducted in October. Trump is expected to announce another presidential bid in 2024.

The share of Republicans who feel warmly toward Trump is down slightly from last summer, when 67% expressed warm feelings toward him, including 48% who expressed very warm feelings. In April 2020, during Trump’s re-election bid, 79% of Republicans said they viewed him warmly.

The Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand how Republicans currently view Donald Trump. For this analysis, we interviewed 5,098 members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited by random national sampling of residential addresses. In this way, almost all American adults have a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the US adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Here are the questions used for the analysis, as well as the answers, and its methodology.

The latest survey, conducted Oct. 10-16 of 5,098 adults, asked respondents to rate Trump on a sentiment thermometer in which 100 represents the warmest, most positive rating and 0 represents the coldest rating. and the most negative. A quarter of Republicans expressed cold or very cold feelings toward Trump, up slightly from 20% in 2021.

Of all American adults, 30% offer positive evaluations of Trump, while nearly double (58%) feel cool towards him; only 11% are neutral. These ratings have changed little over the past year. An overwhelming majority of Democrats and Democratic enthusiasts continue to rate Trump negatively: 89% express a cold opinion of him, identical to the share of Democrats who offered cold assessments of Trump in July 2021.

Considerable age, education differences in Republicans’ views on Trump

Among Republicans, opinions of Trump vary widely based on age, education, ideology and other factors.

Older Republicans view Trump much more positively than younger Republicans. Two-thirds of people aged 50 and older express warm feelings toward Trump, including 49% who feel very warm. Among Republicans under 50, a smaller majority (54%) hold warm feelings, with just 32% saying they feel very warmly about Trump.

Education differences are about as large: 45% of Republicans without a college degree, who make up 71% of all Republicans and GOP supporters, have very warm feelings toward Trump, while 30% of Republicans with ‘at least a bachelor say the same thing.

When it comes to ideology, conservative Republicans are twice as likely as moderate and liberal Republicans to give Trump a very warm rating (50% vs. 25%).

Republicans with no religious affiliation are less likely than those from any religious group to give Trump high marks. About three in ten Republicans with no religious affiliation (28%) express very warm feelings toward Trump. Larger shares of religiously-affiliated Republicans ranging from 45% Catholic to 48% white evangelical Protestants give the former president very warm ratings.

Positive views of Trump have dwindled in the GOP

Since last summer, positive views of Trump have slipped in many Republican groups. The share of conservative Republicans who rate him warmly or very warmly has fallen by 7 percentage points since July 2021, while the share of moderate or liberal Republicans who rate Trump positively has fallen by a similar amount (6 points).

The drop in positive views of Trump is more pronounced among Republican college graduates than among those without a degree. About half of Republicans with a college degree (49%) offer positive ratings of Trump, up from 63% in 2021. By comparison, 65% of Republicans without a college degree rate Trump warmly, up from 69% in July 2021.

Andy Cerda is a policy research assistant at the Pew Research Center. Andrew Daniller is a research associate specializing in policy at the Pew Research Center.

