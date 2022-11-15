US, Russian spy chiefs meet over Moscow nuclear threat





Washington (AFP) US and Russian spy chiefs held a rare face-to-face meeting in Ankara on Monday on Moscow’s nuclear threats to Ukraine and Americans detained by the Kremlin, the White House said.

In what appeared to be the highest-level direct talks between officials of the two countries since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman confirmed the meeting, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “an initiative of the American side”, according to Russian media. Peskov declined to provide details of the contents. But the White House said Burns, Washington’s former ambassador to Moscow, was warning against Russia’s threat to use tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine. The CIA chief’s message focused “on the consequences of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons and the risks of an escalation toward strategic stability,” according to a White House statement. The United States has warned for months against Russian threats to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine if its own territorial integrity is threatened. On September 21, Putin said Western nations were seeking to “destroy” his country and did what was widely seen as a threat to use nuclear weapons. “When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff,” Putin said. Americans ‘unfairly’ detained The White House National Security Council statement stressed Monday that Burns was not in Ankara to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces have been pushed back in nine months of bitter conflict but occupy always large tracts of territory. “He is not conducting any negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing the settlement of the war in Ukraine,” the statement said. “We stand firm on our fundamental principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he said. The statement said the two officials are also discussing the issue of US citizens being “unfairly” detained in Russia. Russia has jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner, arrested last year in Moscow on drug charges, as well as Paul Whelan, an auto supply company executive who was convicted of espionage after his arrest in 2018. Washington reportedly offered a prisoner swap, with speculation it would be willing to trade imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for the Americans. Last week, US President Joe Biden expressed hope that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would negotiate “more seriously” to free Griner, who was sent to a penal colony for a nine-year sentence after her appeal failed. in Russian courts. “I hope that now that the election is over, Mr. Putin can talk with us and will be ready to talk more seriously about the prisoner exchange,” Biden said. According to Turkish news agency Anadolu, the two spy chiefs met as guests of Turkish national intelligence. Erdogan has made his country an important conduit for talks between the two sides, including on the issue of allowing essential grain exports from Ukraine, which were blocked by the Russian navy at the start of the war. AFP 2022

